NEET SS Expected Cut Off 2026 D.M Cardiology: Check Qualifying Marks, Closing Ranks & Top College Trends
NEET SS Expected Cut Off 2026 D.M Cardiology: For NEET SS 2026, DM Cardiology falls under the Medical Group, where the minimum qualifying benchmark is the 50th percentile (uniform across all categories, with no category-wise reservation in MCC counselling). Based on recent NBEMS trends, the Medical Group qualifying score is expected to be around 225–240 out of 600, while securing a DM Cardiology seat in premier government institutes typically requires 450+ marks (All India Rank under 1,500–2,100).
NEET SS Expected Cut Off 2026 D.M Cardiology: The admission process into DM Cardiology via NEET SS 2026 conducted by NBEMS will be categorized under the Medical Group. Since NBEMS prepares only one group-wise merit list instead of individual entrance cut-off for each super-speciality, it is mandatory for applicants to qualify the Medical Group cut-off percentile of 50th percentile uniformly across all categories before proceeding further on All India Rank (AIR).
Scheduled for 11 & 12 December 2026 to be conducted in computer-based format, the NEET SS 2026 examination for Medical Group consists of 150 multiple choice questions that are solely based on feeder postgraduate specialities like General Medicine, Paediatrics and Respiratory Medicine. With the total score of 600 marks (+4 for each correct answer and -1 for each wrong answer), getting good raw score becomes very important for obtaining high ranks. Once the results have been declared, online counselling is organized by MCC for 100% All India Quota seats of DM, MCh and DrNB.
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Check The Jagran Josh NEET 2026 Rank Predictor:
NEET SS Expected Cut Off 2026 D.M Cardiology
Below are the expected cut off 2026 for the NEET SS D.M Cardiology:
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Institute
|
Course
|
Expected Opening Rank
|
Expected Closing Rank
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2
|
680
|
Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3
|
359
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
6
|
144
|
Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
19
|
1,193
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
36
|
1,818
|
R.G. Kar Medical College, West Bengal
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
92
|
1,471
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
151
|
1,250
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
162
|
288
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
184
|
852
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
208
|
890
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
228
|
1,864
|
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
234
|
729
|
Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Jammu & Kashmir
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
279
|
366
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Uttar Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
309
|
671
|
GIPMER (formerly G.B. Pant Hospital), Delhi
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
327
|
590
|
B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
329
|
1,526
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Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
395
|
1,028
|
Govt. Medical College, Kottayam, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
412
|
949
|
King George's Medical University, Uttar Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
494
|
1,682
|
Govt. T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
528
|
1,114
|
Osmania Medical College, Telangana
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
561
|
1,265
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
595
|
1,762
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
596
|
716
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Uttar Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
615
|
1,442
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
633
|
799
|
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Bihar
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
677
|
779
|
Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
755
|
755
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
831
|
1,415
|
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Andhra Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
864
|
1,086
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Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Uttar Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
893
|
1,671
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Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
925
|
1,704
|
ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad, Haryana
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
967
|
1,710
|
Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre, Madhya Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
971
|
2,197
|
Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur, Rajasthan
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
993
|
2,241
|
RNT Medical College, Udaipur, Rajasthan
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,010
|
1,306
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,064
|
1,344
|
Rajarshee Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,090
|
2,174
|
Govt. Medical College, Thrissur, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,173
|
1,188
|
J.N. Medical College, AMU, Uttar Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,181
|
1,239
|
Guntur Medical College, Andhra Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,202
|
1,790
|
Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,216
|
1,653
|
St. John's Medical College, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,304
|
1,364
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LPS Institute of Cardiology, GSVM Medical College, Uttar Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,320
|
2,064
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MGM Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,329
|
2,033
|
Government Medical College, Kannur, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,336
|
1,336
|
Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,347
|
2,210
|
Kurnool Medical College, Andhra Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,357
|
1,500
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer, Rajasthan
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,373
|
1,660
|
S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack, Odisha
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,410
|
3,075
|
Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,419
|
1,598
|
Gauhati Medical College, Assam
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,423
|
2,487
|
Medical College, Kolkata, West Bengal
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,439
|
1,744
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Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, Haryana
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,470
|
1,672
|
Kakatiya Medical College, Telangana
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,514
|
1,657
|
K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,563
|
1,563
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Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,592
|
2,678
|
Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College, West Bengal
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,596
|
1,768
|
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jharkhand
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,601
|
2,176
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Tirunelveli Medical College, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,610
|
1,610
|
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,612
|
1,926
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Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,636
|
2,107
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Government Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,685
|
2,149
|
Jubilee Mission Medical College & Research Institute, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,692
|
2,491
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Government Medical College, Kota, Rajasthan
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,738
|
1,941
|
NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, Meghalaya
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,835
|
2,300
|
Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,874
|
3,892
|
Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,875
|
2,169
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, Assam
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,931
|
2,599
|
Chengalpattu Medical College, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,962
|
2,335
|
Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
1,992
|
2,170
|
Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,012
|
2,062
|
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,015
|
2,652
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Burdwan Medical College, West Bengal
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,103
|
2,388
|
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Punjab
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,144
|
2,948
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,188
|
2,498
|
Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Gujarat
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,218
|
2,793
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,263
|
2,325
|
Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,268
|
2,363
|
M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,306
|
4,198
|
Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,351
|
2,351
|
Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Odisha
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,479
|
4,330
|
Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,812
|
3,742
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Wardha, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,848
|
2,848
|
Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
2,874
|
2,874
|
Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,038
|
4,639
|
S.S. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,070
|
4,172
|
Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Punjab
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,098
|
3,187
|
Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Tamil Nadu
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,177
|
4,335
|
Sri Aurobindo Medical College & PG Institute, Madhya Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,195
|
3,893
|
Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,238
|
3,999
|
M.K.C.G. Medical College, Berhampur, Odisha
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,356
|
3,462
|
Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,451
|
3,451
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,481
|
5,028
|
MGM Medical College, Aurangabad, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,486
|
3,486
|
Malabar Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kerala
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,568
|
3,568
|
Dr. P.S.I. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Andhra Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,876
|
4,275
|
MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,885
|
4,832
|
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,933
|
5,078
|
M.M. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Mullana, Haryana
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
3,943
|
3,967
|
Rama Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Uttar Pradesh
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
4,190
|
4,190
|
A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
4,257
|
4,257
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
4,380
|
4,996
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
4,572
|
5,047
|
Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Karnataka
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
4,607
|
4,670
|
Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Odisha
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
4,704
|
4,711
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
5,044
|
5,044
NEET SS Expected Cut Off 2026: Previous Years Medical Group Qualifying Trends
Medical Group 50th Percentile Cutoff for NEET SS 2026 is anticipated at 225–240 marks out of 600, while for 2025 it was 225 (later reduced to 175) and 299 for 2024.
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Exam Cycle
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Medical Group Qualifying Marks (50th Percentile, Out of 600)
|
Remarks
|
NEET SS 2026 (Expected)
|
225 – 240
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Depends on paper difficulty & candidate pool
|
NEET SS 2025 (Jan 2026 Result)
|
225
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Later revised to 175 (30th percentile) for Special Stray Round
|
NEET SS 2024
|
299
|
Higher raw score due to moderate paper difficulty
NEET SS 2026 DM Cardiology Cut Off: Factors Influencing
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As Medical Group paper conducts only from General Medicine/Paediatrics feeder topics in three sections based on time (50 questions in 50 minutes each), increase in the difficulty level of the paper results in reduction of raw score cut-off for the 50th percentile.
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Candidates ranking between AIR 2,100 to 5,500 after government DM quota (generally closed by AIR 2,100) often prefer DrNB Cardiology seats in corporate/deemed trust hospitals and medical universities.
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MCC counselling process for super-speciality seats is not subjected to vertical category quotas, and hence the closing rank depends entirely on the raw score cut-off criteria along with tie-breakers (less number of negative answers followed by percentage of MBBS aggregate).
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.