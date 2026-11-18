NEET SS Expected Cut Off 2026 D.M Cardiology: The admission process into DM Cardiology via NEET SS 2026 conducted by NBEMS will be categorized under the Medical Group. Since NBEMS prepares only one group-wise merit list instead of individual entrance cut-off for each super-speciality, it is mandatory for applicants to qualify the Medical Group cut-off percentile of 50th percentile uniformly across all categories before proceeding further on All India Rank (AIR).

Scheduled for 11 & 12 December 2026 to be conducted in computer-based format, the NEET SS 2026 examination for Medical Group consists of 150 multiple choice questions that are solely based on feeder postgraduate specialities like General Medicine, Paediatrics and Respiratory Medicine. With the total score of 600 marks (+4 for each correct answer and -1 for each wrong answer), getting good raw score becomes very important for obtaining high ranks. Once the results have been declared, online counselling is organized by MCC for 100% All India Quota seats of DM, MCh and DrNB.