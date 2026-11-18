UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2026-27 Released: Check Personality Test Dates, Reporting Time and Other Details
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination 2026-27 Personality Test schedule. Candidates can check their interview dates, shift timings, reporting time and other important instructions here.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 Personality Test schedule. Candidates who qualified in the UPSC CSE Main Examination 2026 can now check their interview dates and allotted sessions on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
According to the official notice dated November 17, 2026, the Personality Tests will begin on December 7, 2026, and continue until February 12, 2027. A total of 2,526 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.
The commission has uploaded the roll number-wise interview schedule, mentioning the date and session allotted to each candidate. Candidates can download the PDF and search for their roll numbers to check their interview details.
UPSC CSE Interview 2026-27: Important Dates
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination
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UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026
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Interview schedule release date
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November 17, 2026
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Candidates shortlisted
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2,526
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Interview commencement
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December 7, 2026
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Last interview date
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February 12, 2027
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Forenoon reporting time
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9:00 AM
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Afternoon reporting time
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1:00 PM
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Official website
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upsc.gov.in
UPSC CSE Personality Test 2026-27: Interview Timings
The UPSC will conduct the Personality Tests in two sessions each day:
- Forenoon session: Candidates must report at 9:00 AM.
- Afternoon session: Candidates must report at 1:00 PM.
Candidates should check their allotted session in the official schedule and reach the interview venue at the prescribed reporting time.
The interviews will be conducted at the UPSC office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.
Important Instructions for Shortlisted Candidates
UPSC has asked all shortlisted candidates to fill in, update and submit the required details online through its official website between November 11 and November 25, 2026, up to 6:00 PM.
Candidates who fail to submit the required information within this deadline will not receive their e-Summon letters and will not be allowed to appear for the Personality Test.
The commission will make the e-Summon letters available on its website and the UPSC online portal. It has also clarified that requests to change the allotted interview date or time will ordinarily not be entertained.
How to Download UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2026-27?
Candidates can follow these steps to check their interview dates:
- Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
- Open the ‘Interview Schedules’ section.
- Click on the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 link.
- Download the interview schedule PDF.
- Search for your roll number to check the allotted date and session.
Direct link: UPSC Interview Schedule
Candidates are advised to check their interview dates carefully and complete all required formalities before the deadline.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.