The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 Personality Test schedule. Candidates who qualified in the UPSC CSE Main Examination 2026 can now check their interview dates and allotted sessions on the official website, upsc.gov.in. According to the official notice dated November 17, 2026, the Personality Tests will begin on December 7, 2026, and continue until February 12, 2027. A total of 2,526 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The commission has uploaded the roll number-wise interview schedule, mentioning the date and session allotted to each candidate. Candidates can download the PDF and search for their roll numbers to check their interview details. UPSC CSE Interview 2026-27: Important Dates Particulars Details Examination UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Interview schedule release date November 17, 2026 Candidates shortlisted 2,526 Interview commencement December 7, 2026 Last interview date February 12, 2027 Forenoon reporting time 9:00 AM Afternoon reporting time 1:00 PM Official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Personality Test 2026-27: Interview Timings The UPSC will conduct the Personality Tests in two sessions each day: Forenoon session: Candidates must report at 9:00 AM.

Afternoon session: Candidates must report at 1:00 PM. Candidates should check their allotted session in the official schedule and reach the interview venue at the prescribed reporting time. The interviews will be conducted at the UPSC office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Important Instructions for Shortlisted Candidates UPSC has asked all shortlisted candidates to fill in, update and submit the required details online through its official website between November 11 and November 25, 2026, up to 6:00 PM. Candidates who fail to submit the required information within this deadline will not receive their e-Summon letters and will not be allowed to appear for the Personality Test.