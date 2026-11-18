UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026: The UPSSSC Havaldar Admit Card 2026 has been released on November 18, 2026, by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission on its official website. Candidates who applied for the Havaldar post can now download their hall tickets online. The admit card is a must-carry document and contains important details such as roll number, exam date, shift timing, and exam centre address. Without it, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. To download it, candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth. In this article, we have shared the direct download link, step-by-step process, and other important details related to the UPSSSC Havaldar admit card.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Main Exam for the Havaldar Instructor post in the Home Guards department. The table below gives the key details of the admit card and exam at a glance, so candidates can check everything quickly.

UP Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026 PDF Download

UPSSSC has released UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor admit card 2026 online on its official website. Candidates can use the link below to reach the download page and log in with their registration number and date of birth. Please download and print the admit card well before the exam day from the direct link below:

UPSSSC Havaldar Instrutor Admit Card 2026 Click Here

Steps to Download UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026

Candidates only need their registration number and date of birth, so keep both ready before starting.