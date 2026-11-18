UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF at upsssc gov in
UP Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026: UPSSSC has released the Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026 for the Main Exam, held on 22 November. Candidates can download it from upsssc.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth. Carry a printed copy and a valid photo ID
Key Points
- The UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor Admit Card was released on November 18, 2026.
- The Main Exam for the Havaldar Instructor post is scheduled for November 22, 2026.
- Candidates can download the admit card online using their registration number and DOB.
UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026: The UPSSSC Havaldar Admit Card 2026 has been released on November 18, 2026, by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission on its official website. Candidates who applied for the Havaldar post can now download their hall tickets online. The admit card is a must-carry document and contains important details such as roll number, exam date, shift timing, and exam centre address. Without it, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. To download it, candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth. In this article, we have shared the direct download link, step-by-step process, and other important details related to the UPSSSC Havaldar admit card.
UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Main Exam for the Havaldar Instructor post in the Home Guards department. The table below gives the key details of the admit card and exam at a glance, so candidates can check everything quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Name
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Havaldar Instructor
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Department
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Home Guards Headquarters, Uttar Pradesh
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Advertisement No.
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11-Exam/2026
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Total Vacancies
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209
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Main Exam Date
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22 November 2026(Sunday)
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Exam Timing
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3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
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Exam City Slip Release
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Released on 12 November 2026
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Admit Card Release Status
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Out(Released on 18 November 2026)
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Login Details Required
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Registration Number, Date of Birth / Password, Gender, and Verification / Captcha Code
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Official Website
UP Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
UPSSSC has released UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor admit card 2026 online on its official website. Candidates can use the link below to reach the download page and log in with their registration number and date of birth. Please download and print the admit card well before the exam day from the direct link below:
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UPSSSC Havaldar Instrutor Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download UPSSSC Havaldar Instructor Admit Card 2026
Candidates only need their registration number and date of birth, so keep both ready before starting.
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, open the Admit Card or Candidate Login section.
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Click on the link for the Havaldar Instructor Main Exam Admit Card 2026.
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Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth. If asked, also enter the gender and the verification code (captcha).
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Click on Submit or Login.
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Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, then download the PDF and take a clear printout.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com