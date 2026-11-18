The Uttar Pradesh government has changed the speed limits on major expressways across the state ahead of the winter season. The new speed limits have come into effect from November 17, 2026, and will remain in place until February 15, 2027. Under the new rules, the speed limit has been reduced for cars, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles. The changes apply to major expressways, including the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Ganga Expressway. Earlier, light motor vehicles such as cars could travel at a maximum speed of 120 km/hr during the day. Now, this limit has been reduced to 80 km/hr. The speed limit has also been reduced during night hours to improve road safety and help prevent accidents caused by low visibility and fog.

Here is a explore the new speed limits for different types of vehicles. New Speed Limit on Uttar Pradesh Expressways From November 15, 2026 The new speed limits have been introduced for five major expressways in Uttar Pradesh. These include: Agra-Lucknow Expressway Purvanchal Expressway Bundelkhand Expressway Gorakhpur Link Expressway Ganga Expressway The revised speed limits will remain in effect from November 17, 2026, to February 15, 2027. New Speed Limit for Cars, Buses and Trucks Under the revised rules, different speed limits have been fixed for light motor vehicles, passenger buses and goods vehicles. Vehicle Type Day (8 AM–8 PM) Night (8 PM–8 AM) Cars and Light Motor Vehicles 80 km/hr 60 km/hr Passenger Buses 60 km/hr 50 km/hr Trucks and Heavy Goods Vehicles 50 km/hr 40 km/hr

Note: This Speed limit is only applicable from November 17, 2026 to February 15, 2027 only. After this date, old speed limit is again revived. 1. New Speed Limit for Cars and Light Motor Vehicles People travelling by cars and other light motor vehicles will now have to follow a lower speed limit on these expressways. Earlier, the maximum speed limit for light motor vehicles was 120 km/hr. Under the new winter rules, it has been reduced to 80 km/hr during the daytime, from 8 AM to 8 PM. For night travel, from 8 PM to 8 AM, the maximum speed limit will be 60 km/hr. 2. New Speed Limit for Trucks and Heavy Vehicles The speed limit has also been reduced for trucks and other heavy goods vehicles travelling on these expressways. Earlier, the maximum speed limit for heavy goods vehicles was 80 km/hr. Now, these vehicles can travel at a maximum speed of 50 km/hr during the daytime, from 8 AM to 8 PM.

During night hours, from 8 PM to 8 AM, the speed limit will be 40 km/hr. 3. New Speed Limit for Passenger Buses Passenger buses will also have to follow the revised speed limits on these expressways. During the daytime, from 8 AM to 8 PM, buses can travel at a maximum speed of 60 km/hr. At night, from 8 PM to 8 AM, the speed limit will be 50 km/hr. Why Has the Speed Limit Been Reduced on UP Expressways? The main reason behind this change is the winter season and dense fog in Uttar Pradesh. During November, December, January and February, many parts of Uttar Pradesh experience dense fog. Due to poor visibility, drivers may not be able to see vehicles and other objects on the road from a safe distance. When vehicles travel at high speeds during foggy conditions, the chances of road accidents increase. Reducing the speed limit gives drivers more time to control their vehicles and avoid sudden accidents.