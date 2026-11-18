From Yamuna to Ganga Expressway: What Are the New Speed Limits on 5 UP Expressways From November 17, 2026, to February 15, 2027?
UP Expressway new speed limits from November 15, 2026, to February 15, 2027. Check the revised day and night speed limits for cars, buses and trucks.
The Uttar Pradesh government has changed the speed limits on major expressways across the state ahead of the winter season. The new speed limits have come into effect from November 17, 2026, and will remain in place until February 15, 2027.
Under the new rules, the speed limit has been reduced for cars, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles. The changes apply to major expressways, including the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Ganga Expressway.
Earlier, light motor vehicles such as cars could travel at a maximum speed of 120 km/hr during the day. Now, this limit has been reduced to 80 km/hr. The speed limit has also been reduced during night hours to improve road safety and help prevent accidents caused by low visibility and fog.
Here is a explore the new speed limits for different types of vehicles.
New Speed Limit on Uttar Pradesh Expressways From November 15, 2026
The new speed limits have been introduced for five major expressways in Uttar Pradesh. These include:
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Agra-Lucknow Expressway
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Purvanchal Expressway
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Bundelkhand Expressway
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Gorakhpur Link Expressway
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Ganga Expressway
The revised speed limits will remain in effect from November 17, 2026, to February 15, 2027.
New Speed Limit for Cars, Buses and Trucks
Under the revised rules, different speed limits have been fixed for light motor vehicles, passenger buses and goods vehicles.
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Vehicle Type
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Day (8 AM–8 PM)
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Night (8 PM–8 AM)
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Cars and Light Motor Vehicles
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80 km/hr
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60 km/hr
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Passenger Buses
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60 km/hr
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50 km/hr
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Trucks and Heavy Goods Vehicles
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50 km/hr
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40 km/hr
Note: This Speed limit is only applicable from November 17, 2026 to February 15, 2027 only. After this date, old speed limit is again revived.
1. New Speed Limit for Cars and Light Motor Vehicles
People travelling by cars and other light motor vehicles will now have to follow a lower speed limit on these expressways.
Earlier, the maximum speed limit for light motor vehicles was 120 km/hr. Under the new winter rules, it has been reduced to 80 km/hr during the daytime, from 8 AM to 8 PM.
For night travel, from 8 PM to 8 AM, the maximum speed limit will be 60 km/hr.
2. New Speed Limit for Trucks and Heavy Vehicles
The speed limit has also been reduced for trucks and other heavy goods vehicles travelling on these expressways.
Earlier, the maximum speed limit for heavy goods vehicles was 80 km/hr. Now, these vehicles can travel at a maximum speed of 50 km/hr during the daytime, from 8 AM to 8 PM.
During night hours, from 8 PM to 8 AM, the speed limit will be 40 km/hr.
3. New Speed Limit for Passenger Buses
Passenger buses will also have to follow the revised speed limits on these expressways.
During the daytime, from 8 AM to 8 PM, buses can travel at a maximum speed of 60 km/hr. At night, from 8 PM to 8 AM, the speed limit will be 50 km/hr.
Why Has the Speed Limit Been Reduced on UP Expressways?
The main reason behind this change is the winter season and dense fog in Uttar Pradesh.
During November, December, January and February, many parts of Uttar Pradesh experience dense fog. Due to poor visibility, drivers may not be able to see vehicles and other objects on the road from a safe distance.
When vehicles travel at high speeds during foggy conditions, the chances of road accidents increase. Reducing the speed limit gives drivers more time to control their vehicles and avoid sudden accidents.
The authorities have also planned to strengthen road safety arrangements, including fog patrol teams, ambulances and emergency services.
What Should Drivers Keep in Mind?
People travelling on Uttar Pradesh expressways during the winter season should keep a few important things in mind:
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Follow the new speed limits according to your vehicle type.
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Use fog lights during low visibility.
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Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
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Avoid sudden braking on expressways.
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Follow the road signs and instructions given by traffic authorities.
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Do not drive at high speeds during dense fog.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.