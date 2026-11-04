CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27 is an important resource for students preparing for the 2027 board examinations. Understanding the subject-wise marking scheme, question paper structure, theory and practical marks, and types of questions can help students plan their preparation more effectively. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides subject-wise curriculum documents, sample question papers (SQPs) and marking schemes to familiarise students with the examination format. Students should refer to the official sample papers for their selected subjects to understand the question-wise distribution of marks and the expected answer format. This article covers the major Class 12 subjects across Science, Commerce and Humanities, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, English and History.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects, Download PDF CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview CBSE has released the Class 12 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the 2026-27 academic session. These documents are available subject-wise on the official CBSE Academic website and provide the latest reference for the CBSE Board Exams 2027. The examination structure generally includes a theory paper and an internal assessment, practical examination or project work, depending on the subject. The total marks for most major subjects are 100, but the division between theory and practical or internal assessment is not identical across all subjects. Subject Theory / Written Exam Practical / Internal / Project Total Marks Physics 70 30 100 Chemistry 70 30 100 Biology 70 30 100 Mathematics 80 20 100 English Core 80 20 100 Accountancy 80 20 100 Business Studies 80 20 100 Economics 80 20 100

CBSE Class 12 Subject-Wise Exam Pattern 2026-27 1. CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Physics examination carries 100 marks, divided into a 70-mark theory paper and 30 marks for practical assessment. The theory examination is conducted for three hours. According to the 2026-27 Physics sample question paper, the theory paper contains 33 compulsory questions divided into five sections. The paper includes objective questions, assertion-reasoning questions, short-answer questions, case-study questions and long-answer questions. Physics theory paper structure Section Question Type Number of Questions Marks A MCQs and Assertion-Reasoning 16 16 B Short-answer questions 5 10 C Short-answer questions 7 21 D Case-study-based questions 2 8 E Long-answer questions 3 15 Total 33 70

Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2027 2. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry examination carries 100 marks, with 70 marks allotted to theory and 30 marks to practical assessment. The theory paper is conducted for three hours. The Chemistry question paper tests students' understanding of chemical concepts, reactions, numerical problems and their ability to apply theoretical knowledge. Questions may include objective-type questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions and competency-based questions. Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 70 Practical Examination 30 Total 100 3. CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Biology examination is conducted for 100 marks, including 70 marks for the theory paper and 30 marks for practical assessment.

The Biology theory paper evaluates conceptual understanding, application of biological knowledge and analytical skills. As per the 2026-27 curriculum, the question paper design gives the following weightage to different competencies: Competency Weightage Knowledge and Understanding 50% Application of Knowledge and Concepts 30% Analysis, Evaluation and Creation 20% Total 100% The paper may include very short-answer questions, multiple-choice questions, assertion-reasoning questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions and case-based or passage-based questions. CBSE has also indicated an internal choice of approximately 33% in the Biology paper. Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Biology Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 70 Practical Examination 30 Total 100

Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2026-27 4. CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics examination carries 100 marks, with 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. The theory examination is conducted for three hours. The 2026-27 Mathematics sample question paper contains 38 compulsory questions divided into five sections: A, B, C, D and E. Students are required to attempt all questions, with internal choices provided in the paper. Competency Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 44 55% Applying 20 25% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 16 20% Total 80 100% Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2027 Mathematics internal assessment Component Marks Periodic Tests (best two out of three) 10 Mathematics Activities 10 Total 20

Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 5. CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 English Core examination carries 100 marks, divided into an 80-mark written paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. The theory paper is conducted for three hours. The English Core question paper is divided into three broad sections: Reading Skills, Creative Writing Skills and Literature. Section Marks Reading Skills 22 Creative Writing Skills 18 Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text 40 Theory Total 80 Also Read l CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 English Core internal assessment Component Marks Listening Skills 5 Speaking Skills 5 Project Work 10 Internal Assessment Total 20 The Reading Skills section tests comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. Creative Writing Skills assesses students' ability to write in the prescribed formats with appropriate language, tone and organisation. The Literature section tests understanding and interpretation of prescribed prose and poetry.

6. CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy examination carries 100 marks, with 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for project work. The theory examination is conducted for three hours. The official 2026-27 Accountancy curriculum divides the theory question paper according to the following competencies: Competency Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 32 40% Applying 24 30% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 24 30% Total 80 100% The paper assesses student’s knowledge of accounting concepts and their ability to solve numerical problems, interpret financial information and apply accounting principles to practical situations. Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 80 Project Work 20 Total 100

Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27 7. CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies examination follows an 80-mark theory and 20-mark project-work structure, making the total assessment 100 marks. The theory paper tests student’s understanding of management principles, business environment, planning, organising, staffing, directing, controlling and financial and marketing management, among other prescribed topics. Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 80 Project Work 20 Total 100 The question paper may include objective-type questions, case-study-based questions, short-answer questions and long-answer questions. Students should focus on understanding management concepts and applying them to business situations rather than relying only on memorisation.

Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Business Studies Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2027 8. CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Economics examination carries 100 marks, divided into an 80-mark theory paper and 20 marks for project work. The theory examination is conducted for three hours. The Economics theory paper is divided into two major parts: Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. Economics theory paper marks distribution Unit / Topic Marks Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 Money and Banking 6 Determination of Income and Employment 12 Government Budget and the Economy 6 Balance of Payments 6 Part A Total 40 Part B: Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947–90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy 20 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 8 Part B Total 40 Theory Total 80 Project Work 20 Grand Total 100

Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 9. CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper assesses students' understanding of contemporary world politics, Indian politics after Independence and other prescribed topics. The theory paper carries 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks are allotted to project work. The 2026-27 question paper design distributes marks across four competencies: Competency Marks Weightage Knowledge and Remembering 22 27.5% Understanding 24 30% Applying 22 27.5% Analysis and Evaluation 12 15% Total 80 100% The curriculum also specifies that competency-based questions will account for 50% of the Class 12 examination in the 2026-27 academic session. Students should therefore practise source-based, interpretation-based and application-oriented questions along with textbook exercises.

Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 80 Project Work 20 Total 100 Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2026-27 10. CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 History examination includes an 80-mark theory paper and 20 marks for project work. The theory paper tests student’s knowledge of historical developments, events, sources, interpretations and important themes prescribed in the syllabus. Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 80 Project Work 20 Total 100 Also Read l CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Important Changes and Question Types The CBSE Class 12 Sample Question Papers for 2026-27 are available on the official academic website. Students can use them to understand the structure of the 2027 board examination and practise according to the prescribed format.