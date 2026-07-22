CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

1. The End of Bipolarity Topics to be focused: a) The Soviet System b) Gorbachev and the disintegration c) Causes and Consequences of Disintegration of Soviet Union d) Shock Therapy and its Consequences e) New entities in world politics · Russia · Balkan States · Central Asian States f) India's relations with Russia and other post- communist countries

2. Contemporary Centres of Power Topics to be focused: a) European Union b) Association of Southeast Asian Nations c) Rise of China as an economic power d) Japan and South Korea as emerging powers

3. Contemporary South Asia Topics to be focused: a) Military and Democracy in Pakistan and Bangladesh b) Monarchy and Democracy in Nepal c) Ethnic Conflict and Democracy in Sri Lanka d) India-Pakistan Conflicts e) India and its Neighbours f) Peace and Cooperation

4. International Organizations Topics to be focused: a) Meaning and importance of International Organisations b) Evolution of the UN c) Structure and function of International Organisations d) Principal Organs of UN e) Reform of the UN after ColdWar f) Reform of Structures, Processes and Jurisdiction of the UN h) India and the UN Reforms i) Key Agencies: IMF, World Bank, WTO, ILO, IAEA. j) NGO: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch. g) Implications and Future of International Organisations

5. Security in the Contemporary World Topics to be focused: a) Meaning and Type of Security. b) Traditional concept of Security c) Non-tradition notions of Security. d) New Sources of Threats e) Cooperative Security f) India’s Security strategy

6. Environment and Natural Resources Topics to be focused: a) Environmental Concerns b) Global Commons c) Common but differentiated responsibilities d) India’s Stand on Environment Issues f) Environmental Movements g) Resource Geopolitics e) Rights of Indigenous peoples