In the last 10 years or so, the cricketing world has seen some of the most iconic performances and most legendary batters in the history of the game.

The 2 oldest formats, ODI and Test cricket, have been highly dominated by Indian names like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. However, there is a rare feat of completing 8,000 runs in both formats with an average of 50-plus.

This unique record does not belong to any Indian but to 2 other players from different countries that are Joe Root and AB de Villiers. In this article, we will be exploring those 2 names, their stats and major achievements, etc.

Which Are the Only 2 Players to Score 8,000+ Runs in Both Tests and ODIs at an Average of 50+?

1. Joe Root

Joe Root is England's legendary batter who achieved the 8,000-run mark during the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series against Sri Lanka. As of now, in 197 ODI matches, Root has scored 8,005 runs at an average of 50.66. He also has 20 centuries and 49 half-centuries to his name in this format.