Not Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, These 2 Players Have 8,000 Runs in Tests and ODIs at 50-plus Average
Only 2 batters have scored 8,000-plus runs in both Test and ODI cricket at an average above 50. Check their career statistics and achievements.
In the last 10 years or so, the cricketing world has seen some of the most iconic performances and most legendary batters in the history of the game.
The 2 oldest formats, ODI and Test cricket, have been highly dominated by Indian names like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. However, there is a rare feat of completing 8,000 runs in both formats with an average of 50-plus.
This unique record does not belong to any Indian but to 2 other players from different countries that are Joe Root and AB de Villiers. In this article, we will be exploring those 2 names, their stats and major achievements, etc.
Which Are the Only 2 Players to Score 8,000+ Runs in Both Tests and ODIs at an Average of 50+?
1. Joe Root
Joe Root is England's legendary batter who achieved the 8,000-run mark during the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series against Sri Lanka. As of now, in 197 ODI matches, Root has scored 8,005 runs at an average of 50.66. He also has 20 centuries and 49 half-centuries to his name in this format.
Root, known for his classical batting technique, is often regarded as a Test specialist. However, his ODI numbers are equally good.
Now coming to the Test format, Root is clearly eyeing legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the highest number of runs in this format. Root has scored a staggering 14,278 runs at an average of 50.45. He also has 41 centuries and 69 half-centuries to his name. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the format among active players.
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Metrics
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ODI Stats
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Test Stats
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Matches
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197
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169
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Runs
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8,005
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14,278
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Average
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50.66
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50.45
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Centuries
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20
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41
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Half-centuries
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49
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69
2. AB de Villiers
Often regarded as the 360-degree batter, AB de Villiers has been one of the most legendary South African batters to have ever played the game. Known for his unorthodox batting style, de Villiers made a sensational impact across formats in the cricketing world.
In the ODI format, de Villiers featured in 228 matches for South Africa and scored 9,577 runs at an average of 53.50 and a brilliant strike rate of 101.10. This also includes 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries.
In the Test format, de Villiers also played some of the most iconic innings. In 114 Tests, he scored 8,765 runs at an average of 50.66, including 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries.
De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018. Despite retiring almost 8 years ago, he still holds a key place in the cricketing fraternity.
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Metrics
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ODI Stats
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Test Stats
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Matches
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228
|
114
|
Runs
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9,577
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8,765
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Average
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53.50
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50.66
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Centuries
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25
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22
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Half-centuries
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53
|
46
With Joe Root still an active cricketer in both formats, he will look to maintain this record and surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in Test cricket.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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