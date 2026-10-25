PV Sindhu in Action Today at French Open 2026 Finals: Check Match Time, Live Streaming and More
PV Sindhu faces An Se Young in the French Open 2026 final on October 25. Check match time, live streaming details and her tournament journey and previous performances
India badminton player PV Sindhu is set to face An Se Young in the BWF French Open 2026 final on Sunday, October 25. The 2-time Olympic medallist had already won a title earlier this year and will look to add one more to her tally.
Sindhu has been one of the most successful Indian badminton players in history. Despite a few ups and downs in recent years, she is still very much a strong competitor on the international stage.
With the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in sight, these are some positive signs for Sindhu going ahead.
PV Sindhu vs An Se Young: French Open 2026 Final Details
The BWF French Open is one of the major badminton tournaments on the international circuit. It is a BWF World Tour Super 750 event that generally takes place in October. This year's edition started on October 20 and will conclude on October 25, featuring some of the prominent names in world badminton.
PV Sindhu has reached the final of this tournament for the first time and will face South Korea's An Se Young in the title clash. Below are all the details of the French Open 2026 final, including the tournament, opponents and match time.
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Details
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Information
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Tournament
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BWF French Open 2026
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Category
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BWF World Tour Super 750
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Final
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Women's Singles
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Match
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PV Sindhu vs An Se Young
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Opponent's Country
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South Korea
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Date
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Sunday, October 25, 2026
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Match Time
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3:30 PM IST
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Venue
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Arena Grand Paris, France
Where to Watch PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 Final?
The live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 badminton final will be available on FanCode in India. However, the match will not be telecast live on any TV channel in the country.
The French Open 2026 final is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
PV Sindhu’s Journey in French Open 2026
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Round
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Opponent
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Scoreline
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Round of 32
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Supanida Katethong
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21-14, 8-21, 23-21
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Round of 16
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Riko Gunji
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21-12, 21-16
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Quarter-final
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Chiu Pin-chian
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21-13, 21-14
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Semi-final
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Hina Akechi
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21-10, 20-22, 21-16
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Final
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An Se Young
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To be played
PV Sindhu's performance in French Open History
This is the first time PV Sindhu has made it to the finals of BWF French Open. Below are her performance details in each edition.
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2013: Second round
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2014: First round
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2015: First round
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2016: First round
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2017: Semifinal
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2018: Quarterfinal
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2019: Quarterfinal
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2020: Tournament not held
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2021: Semifinal
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2022: Second round
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2023: Second round (retired during the match)
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2024: Quarterfinal
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2025: Did not participate
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2026: Final
PV Sindhu’s Performance Across Tournaments in 2026 So Far
Earlier PV Sindhu won the Japan Open 2026 Title and now she has a chance to add one more title to her cabinet.
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Malaysia Open: Semifinal
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India Open: First round
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Indonesia Masters: Quarterfinal
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Badminton Asia Championships: Round of 16
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Uber Cup: Group stage
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Thailand Open: Quarterfinal
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Singapore Open: Quarterfinal
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Indonesia Open: Round of 16
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Australian Open: Semifinal
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Japan Open: Champion
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China Open: Round of 16
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BWF World Championships: Round of 16
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Asian Games: Quarterfinal
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Arctic Open: Quarterfinal
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Denmark Open: Round of 32
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French Open: Final (reached the final for the first time
Also READ: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win China Masters 2026: Check Score and Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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