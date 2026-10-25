PV Sindhu in Action Today at French Open 2026 Finals: Check Match Time, Live Streaming and More

India badminton player PV Sindhu is set to face An Se Young in the BWF French Open 2026 final on Sunday, October 25. The 2-time Olympic medallist had already won a title earlier this year and will look to add one more to her tally.

Sindhu has been one of the most successful Indian badminton players in history. Despite a few ups and downs in recent years, she is still very much a strong competitor on the international stage.

With the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in sight, these are some positive signs for Sindhu going ahead.

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young: French Open 2026 Final Details

The BWF French Open is one of the major badminton tournaments on the international circuit. It is a BWF World Tour Super 750 event that generally takes place in October. This year's edition started on October 20 and will conclude on October 25, featuring some of the prominent names in world badminton.