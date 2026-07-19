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PV Sindhu Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Win Japan Open Title: A New Milestone for Indian Badminton

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 12:33 IST

PV Sindhu made history with a landmark Japan Open title, becoming the first Indian champion. Read about her victory, records, and why this win matters.

PV Sindhu Wins Japan Open 2026
PV Sindhu Wins Japan Open 2026

PV Sindhu has created history. She has become the first Indian badminton player to win the Japan Open Title 2026. On Sunday July 19 2026 she won against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-15 in the final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

This win means a lot for the Indian badminton scenario. The Japan Open is one of the toughest tournaments on the BWF World Tour calendar. The series usually features Olympic champions and top-ranked players. 

For PV Sindhu this is her biggest trophy in the last 4 years. Here is everything you need to know about the Japan Open and how PV Sindhu made history. 

PV Sindhu Wins Japan Open 2026: Match Highlights

Here is a simple overview of the Japan Open 2026 Final

Detail

Information

Tournament

Japan Open 2026 (Daihatsu Japan Open)

Winner

PV Sindhu

Opponent

Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

Final Score

21-17, 21-15

Venue

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Category

BWF World Tour Super 750

Prize Money (Winner, Women's Singles)

Around USD 66,500

Why is the Japan Open Title So Special?

This title is special due to many reasons: 

  • The tournament was started in the year 1982 which makes it one of the oldest events in the badminton world. 

  • This event only features the top players around the world. Only top ranked players globally play in the Japan Open Title. 

  • The tournament gives 11,000 points to the player who wins the Japan Open title. These points are like the official currency of the badminton world which determines a player’s international standing. 

Why is PV Sindhu’s Win Historic?

Here are a few reasons why this win is important for PV Sindhu as well as India: 

  • She is the first Indian shuttler who has won the Japan Open Singles title. 

  • Moreover, she became the first Indian who has ever reached the Japan Open Final 

  • PV Sindhu was competing against Akane Yamaguchi in the final match and Akane was chasing her fifth title already. This shows how strong the competition was. 

  • Many players from India went to Japan Open 2026 including Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and the doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. However, it was only PV Sindhu who grabbed the title. 

PV Sindhu's Road to the Japan Open Title

Sindhu faced a lot of competition to win the Japan Open title. Here is a brief overview of her journey this season: 

Round

Opponent

Country

Result

Round 1

Wong Ling Ching 

Malaysia

Won 21-14, 21-11

Round of 16

Han Yue 

China

Won 21-16, 21-14

Quarterfinal

Nozomi Okuhara 

Japan

Won by walkover

Semifinal

Chen Yufei 

China

Won 21-19, 15-10 (Chen retired hurt)

Final

Akane Yamaguchi

Japan

Won 21-17, 21-15

Indian Players at the Japan Open: A Historical Record

There are very few Indian players who have gone so far in this event. Here is a brief overview of how far the players have gone: 

Player

Result

PV Sindhu

Champion (2026)

Saina Nehwal

Did not go past the early rounds in tracked editions

Kidambi Srikanth

Quarterfinal (2017)

Lakshya Sen

Quarterfinal (2023)

HS Prannoy

Quarterfinal (2017, 2022, 2023)

This shows why Sindhu winning the Japan Open 2026 was such a big deal. For decades the players have only reached the quarterfinals. However, PV Sindhu has broken that wall now and claimed a historic win. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 19, 2026, 12:33 IST

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