PV Sindhu Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Win Japan Open Title: A New Milestone for Indian Badminton

PV Sindhu has created history. She has become the first Indian badminton player to win the Japan Open Title 2026. On Sunday July 19 2026 she won against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-15 in the final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

This win means a lot for the Indian badminton scenario. The Japan Open is one of the toughest tournaments on the BWF World Tour calendar. The series usually features Olympic champions and top-ranked players.

For PV Sindhu this is her biggest trophy in the last 4 years. Here is everything you need to know about the Japan Open and how PV Sindhu made history.

PV Sindhu Wins Japan Open 2026: Match Highlights

Here is a simple overview of the Japan Open 2026 Final