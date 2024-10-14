The Tata Group is one of India’s oldest and most well known business houses. It was founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868 and it established its roots in industries such as textiles, steel and power. After his demise in 1904, the leadership was taken over by his son Dorabji Tata who continued the growth of the company.

Since then, many outstanding chairmen have led the Tata Group, shaping the company into a prominent global brand. Some of the prominent names include J. R. D. Tata, under whom the company underwent a major transformation and Ratan Tata, under whom the company extended its global footprint.

Today, in 2026, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who has been with the company since 2017, has decided to step down as the chairman. Each of these leaders played their part in making the Tata Group one of the most iconic companies in India.