Why the 1860 Presidential Election Triggered the Civil War?

The 1860 presidential election in the United States is one of the most historic events in American history, marking the start of the country’s passage into civil war, a time of incredible division, demonstrating the deep fractures over slavery, states’ rights and the future of the Union. Abraham Lincoln’s election as the Republican candidate winning without single state in the South demonstrated just how divided the country had become between the North and South. The North hailed his victory as a win for democracy and progress; meanwhile the South regarded it as a direct threat to their way of life. Within months of Lincoln taking office states of the South began seceding, and thus began the American Civil War. Check Out: Election of Abraham Lincoln: How It Changed American History? 1. The Election of Lincoln without Southern Support



Abraham Lincoln became the president of the United States without winning any Southern state. This result demonstrated that the political clout of the South was no more. Many citizens of the South were convinced that their voices did not matter in the Union any longer, and they were apprehensive about a new Union government under Lincoln's leadership acting against slavery. 2. Fear of Abolishing Slavery While Lincoln took care to promise that he would not abolish slavery where it existed, the Republican Party exluded an expansion of slavery to new areas. The leaders of the South saw this as the first step in eliminating slavery from the whole country, which would turn their economy and social system upside down, both of which relied on slave labor. 3. Collapse of Political Solutions Compromises such as the Missouri Compromise and the Compromise of 1850 had provided a workable solution to the slavery crisis for decades.

However, a stalemate had developed by 1860, and both sides showed no willingness to bend. The Dred Scott case, and the events in "Bleeding Kansas," demonstrated that continued peaceful resolution of slavery would not be possible. 4. Sectionalism and the Divide Between Regions This election highlighted the nation’s division. The North and South differed in their economies, cultures, and political aspirations. The North was focused on free labor and industrialization. The South relied on the plantation economy and slavery. This separation of the nation into two regions, marked significant challenges for national unity. 5. Southern Secession Following the Election Lincoln’s success in the election caused immediate reaction in the South, starting with South Carolina’s decision to secede from the Union only weeks following the election and then followed by six other states even before Lincoln took office as president.