Winter Vacation 2025-26: CBSE, ICSE, and State-Wise School Holiday Due to Cold, Air Pollution and Fog

Winter vacations are a highly anticipated school break for students, with the 2025-26 dates being released by individual schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and various state boards. In many regions, the winter break has already commenced, starting around Christmas or slightly earlier, depending on local weather conditions. Students should consult their respective school authorities or class teachers for the precise details of their winter break schedule.

While official, centralized schedules are generally not released, the typical duration for the winter break ranges from 10 to 20 days. The break commonly begins in mid-December, with schools reopening in early January 2026. The exact length of the vacation is influenced by factors such as the board, state, specific region, and prevailing weather. We have compiled the winter vacation details for 2025-26 for several states and institutions, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, and for PM Shri schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas.