Winter Vacation 2025-26: CBSE, ICSE, and State-Wise School Holiday Due to Cold, Air Pollution and Fog

Winter vacations are a highly anticipated school break for students, with the 2025-26 dates being released by individual schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and various state boards. In many regions, the winter break has already commenced, starting around Christmas or slightly earlier, depending on local weather conditions. Students should consult their respective school authorities or class teachers for the precise details of their winter break schedule.
While official, centralized schedules are generally not released, the typical duration for the winter break ranges from 10 to 20 days. The break commonly begins in mid-December, with schools reopening in early January 2026. The exact length of the vacation is influenced by factors such as the board, state, specific region, and prevailing weather. We have compiled the winter vacation details for 2025-26 for several states and institutions, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, and for PM Shri schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas.
School Winter Vacation 2025-26: State-Wise Dates and Schedules
Most schools in India have announced their winter break for the 2025-26 academic year. While dates may vary slightly based on local weather conditions, here is a detailed and organized guide to help students and parents plan ahead.
Quick Summary: Winter Break Dates at a Glance
Detailed State-Wise Updates
Check out the state-wise updates for the winter break in north, central and western region and South and East India:
North India (Severe Cold Regions)
-
Uttar Pradesh: Schools will be closed for 12 days. They will reopen on January 2, 2026. Dates may be extended if the cold wave continues.
-
Punjab: The holiday applies to all government, private, and aided schools. Reopening depends on weather conditions after December 31.
-
Delhi: The 10-day break might be extended if air quality or cold weather worsens. Check school websites for last-minute updates.
-
Jammu & Kashmir: * Pre-Primary: Closed from Nov 26, 2025, to Feb 28, 2026.
-
Classes 1 to 8: Closed from Dec 1, 2025, to Feb 28, 2026.
-
Classes 9 to 12: Closed from Dec 11, 2025, to Feb 22, 2026.
-
Haryana: Most schools will start their break on January 1. School timings have already changed to 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the closure of all schools in Uttar Pradesh until January 1, 2026, due to the intense cold. This directive was issued on Sunday, December 28, 2025, according to an official statement.
“The safety of children is paramount during the cold wave, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” he said. All schools up to Class 12 across all boards — ICSE, CBSE, and UP Board — will remain closed till January 1.
Central and Western India
-
Rajasthan: Schools will have a 12-day break starting from Christmas Day (Dec 25).
-
Madhya Pradesh: Most schools will reopen in the first week of January 2026.
-
Odisha: Schools are closed from Dec 23 to Dec 31. Some may reopen on January 2 to observe New Year’s Day.
South and East India
-
Kerala: Students get a 12-day break from Dec 24, with schools reopening on January 5.
-
West Bengal: Vacation starts Dec 25. Unlike other states, extensions are rare here because of the long Durga Puja breaks earlier in the year.
-
Andhra Pradesh:
-
Christmas (Minority Schools): Dec 21 to Dec 28, 2025.
-
Sankranti Holidays (General): January 1 to January 18, 2026.
Winter Vacation in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Schools
KV schools follow different schedules based on their region:
-
Extended Break (Dec 23 to Jan 11, 2026):
-
Regions: Agra, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Varanasi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Silchar, and Tinsukia.
-
Standard Break (Dec 23 to Jan 1, 2026):
-
Regions: Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal.
Important Notes for Parents
-
Weather Alerts: In states like UP, Bihar, and Delhi, the government often extends holidays by 2-3 days if there is heavy fog.
-
School Circulars: Always check the official WhatsApp group or website of your specific school, as some private schools follow their own calendars.
