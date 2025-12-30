DRDO Tests Pinaka Long-Range Guided Rocket Successfully

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a subsidiary of India, celebrates an important achievement with the initial flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) at Chandipur in Odisha. This achievement is an important boost to the Indian Army’s capacity to strike with greater accuracy, meaning an important step in indigenous artillery modernisation. It displayed a range of 120 kilometers with a paralleled degree of accuracy. DRDO Pinaka LRGR Test Details The first trial of the LRGR-120 was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, where the LRGR-120 performed all the planned aerial maneuvers and struck its target with “textbook precision. It was launched from the Pinaka launcher and accomplished its full range of 120 km,” reads the report. “The test involved joint efforts of DRDO labs like ARDE, HEMRL, DRDL, and RCI Hyderabad, along with Proof & Experimental Establishment,” adds the report.

“The LRGR-120, developed at the DRDO's Bavla facility, will be used to destroy enemy satellites and missiles,” as per the press release.

Defense Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) Pinaka LRGR 120 Specifications The LRGR-120 uses an elaborate guidance package that combines inertial guidance, mid-course correction, and terminal guidance and has a circular error probable (CEP) of less than 10-20 meters. The system is also still compatible with the existing Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launchers (MBRL). The major specifications of the missile are as follows: Its variants have a 214mm diameter.

Its weight is more than 100kg.

The missile has been developed with stand-off striking capabilities suitable for command centers. History of Pinaka Rocket System The Pinaka was indigenously developed from the 1980s onwards to replace the Russian BM-21 Grad system, and it entered service in the Indian Army in 2006 for an initial contract of Rs 200 million. The Pinaka has been through various model changes: the Mk-I has an unguided strike of 37.5 km, while the Mk-II has 60-90 km. The Guided Pinaka has a strike of 75-80 km with an error tolerance of less than 10 meters. Presently, more than 40 regiments of the Indian Army are already using Pinaka, which has been promoted through various trials, such as the

Pinaka Variants Comparison Variant Range (km) Guidance CEP (m) Key Features Mk-I 37.5 Unguided ≤1.5% range Baseline, 100 kg warhead Mk-I Enhanced 45-50 Unguided ≤1.5% range Improved fins Mk-II 60 Partial ≤1.5% range Higher propellant Guided Pinaka 75-80 INS + GNSS <10 Precision upgrades Mk-II ER 90 Advanced Unknown Extended range LRGR-120 120 INS + mid/terminal corr. <10-20 Launcher compatible Strategic Importance for Indian Army The LRGR-120 enables deep strikes from safer distances, hence boosting counter-force operations and improving artillery survivability against enemy fire. The test also comes at a time when India is encouraging indigenization under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, which aims to cut dependence on imports amidst tensions along its borders. In fact, it coincided with Defence Acquisition Council approvals for procurements worth Rs 79,000 crore, including that of Pinaka ammo and loitering munitions.