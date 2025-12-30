INSV Kaundinya: Indian Navy’s Stitched Ship Sails for Oman to Revive Ancient Maritime Heritage

INSV Kaundinya: The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya (INS Kaundinya) embarked on its maiden voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, which highlights India's ancient maritime heritage. It is a traditionally built voyager using stitched-ship technique The launch of INSV Kaundinya marks a shift from modern naval power to heritage diplomacy. By using only wind, wood, and rope, a crew of 17 brave sailors is proving that the ancient wisdom of our ancestors is still seaworthy in the 21st century.
Why is INSV Kaundinya in the News?
INSV Kaundinya is making headlines for its historic maiden overseas journey, which began on December 29, 2025, from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman. It is part of Project Mausam, a Government of India effort aimed at reviving ancient "monsoon" trading routes and strengthening maritime diplomacy. It is the world’s first modern recreation of a 5th-century stitched ship, built entirely of wood to prove the resilience of ancient Indian engineering and maritime heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the project as a proud revival of India’s civilisational maritime identity. By navigating 1,400 km using only wind and stars, the crew is transforming historical archaeology into a daring, living naval experiment.
Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the… pic.twitter.com/bVfOF4WCVm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2025
What is INSV Kaundaniya?
INSV Kaundinya is an indigenously built traditional sailing vessel that highlights India's ancient maritime heritage and serves as a floating laboratory of maritime archaeology. INS Kaundinya is built by using the "Tankai" method or stitched-ship method, an ancient technique where wooden planks are sewn together. It was made by Kerala's master shipwright Babu Sankaran and his team, and it launched in February 2025.
INSV Kaundinya: India's Ancient Engineering
INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship inspired by a 5th-century CE vessel which depicted the Ajanta Caves paintings. Its traditional craftsmanship was led by Master Shipwright Babu Sankaran and artisans from Kerala. The following are the key features:
Its hull consists of wooden planks stitched with coconut coir rope and coconut fibre and uses natural resin for sealing.
It has natural sealants to make the vessel watertight; the seams are sealed with a mixture of natural resins and vegetable oils.
It is completely built of wood and natural coir fibres;not a single nail or screw was used in the primary structure, mimicking the 5th-century designs seen in the Ajanta Cave paintings
The INSV Kaundinya was launched in February 2025 at Goa, India, and formally inducted by the Indian Navy as a naval sailing vessel in May 2025 at the Karwar Naval Base in
Symbolic Design Elements Embedded in INSV Kaundinya
Every inch of the ship tells a story:
The Sails: Emblazoned with the Gandaberunda (a mythical two-headed bird) and the Sun, symbolising power and continuity, while the bow featured a sculpted Simha Yali, which represents a mythical guardian figure associated with strength and protection.
The Anchor: A replica of a Harappan-style stone anchor placed on the deck evolved, connecting the mission to the Indus Valley Civilisation.
The Name: It is named after Kaundinya, the legendary Indian mariner who sailed across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia and established early cultural links with the Funan kingdom.
The Mission: Porbandar to Muscat, 2025
Skippered by Commander Vikas Sheoran, the vessel is expected to reach Oman in approximately 15 days. This "living ocean voyage" is more than a naval exercise; it is a part of Project Mausam, which aims to reconnect with Indian Ocean nations through shared cultural landscapes. It will reach the shores of Muscat, Oman. INSV Kaundinya is a powerful symbol of India and Oman's long-standing friendship, based on centuries of mutual trust and maritime trade.
Feature
Highlights
Construction Method
"Tankai" Stitched-Plank (Wooden planks sewn with coconut coir)
Metal Usage
Zero metal (No nails, screws, or bolts used in the hull)
Design Source
5th-century Ajanta Cave painting (Cave 17)
Hull Design
Flexible structure (Designed to absorb wave energy)
Propulsion
Engineless (Relies entirely on wind and square sails)
Steering
Traditional steering oars (No modern mechanical rudder)
Waterproofing
Natural resins, oils, and cotton (To seal the stitched seams)
Crew Capacity
15 to 18 sailors (Trained in traditional maritime skills)
Dimensions
Length: 19.6 m, Width: 6.5m and Draught: 3.33m
Bow Ornament
Simha Yali (Sculpted mythical lion-like guardian)
Sails Motif
Gandaberunda (Two-headed bird) and Sun motif
Anchor
Harappan-style stone anchor (Traditional stone-weighted design)
