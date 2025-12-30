INSV Kaundinya: Indian Navy’s Stitched Ship Sails for Oman to Revive Ancient Maritime Heritage

INSV Kaundinya: The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya (INS Kaundinya) embarked on its maiden voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, which highlights India's ancient maritime heritage. It is a traditionally built voyager using stitched-ship technique The launch of INSV Kaundinya marks a shift from modern naval power to heritage diplomacy. By using only wind, wood, and rope, a crew of 17 brave sailors is proving that the ancient wisdom of our ancestors is still seaworthy in the 21st century.

Why is INSV Kaundinya in the News?

INSV Kaundinya is making headlines for its historic maiden overseas journey, which began on December 29, 2025, from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman. It is part of Project Mausam, a Government of India effort aimed at reviving ancient "monsoon" trading routes and strengthening maritime diplomacy. It is the world’s first modern recreation of a 5th-century stitched ship, built entirely of wood to prove the resilience of ancient Indian engineering and maritime heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the project as a proud revival of India’s civilisational maritime identity. By navigating 1,400 km using only wind and stars, the crew is transforming historical archaeology into a daring, living naval experiment.