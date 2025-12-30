Current Affairs Quiz 30 Dec 2025: Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket

Current Affairs Quiz 30 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh presents a daily Current Affairs Quiz featuring key topics like the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and the Dhruv NG Civil Variant Helicopter. This quiz is designed for students preparing for competitive exams and anyone interested in staying informed. 1. Where did DRDO conduct the first successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket? (a) Pokhran (b) Integrated Test Range, Chandipur (c) Sriharikota (d) Thumba (b) Integrated Test Range, Chandipur The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the first successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 km. The rocket has been designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat.

2. Who flagged off the maiden flight of the Dhruv NG Civil Variant helicopter? (a) Rajnath Singh (b) Amit Shah (c) Nitin Gadkari (d) Ram Mohan Naidu (d) Ram Mohan Naidu Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu today flagged off the maiden flight of the Dhruv NG civil variant helicopter at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Helicopter Division in Bengaluru. This helicopter has received civil certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its indigenous Shakti engine. 3. The Dulhasti Stage-II Hydroelectric Project is being constructed on which river? (a) Jhelum (b) Indus (c) Chenab (d) Ravi (c) Chenab A panel under the Ministry of Environment has approved the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The approval comes against the backdrop of India suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April this year, paving the way for the issuance of construction tenders for this run-of-the-river project with an estimated cost of over ₹3,200 crore.