Current Affairs Quiz 30 Dec 2025: Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 30, 2025, 16:15 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 30 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh presents a daily Current Affairs Quiz featuring key topics like the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and the Dhruv NG Civil Variant Helicopter. This quiz is designed for students preparing for competitive exams and anyone interested in staying informed.

1. Where did DRDO conduct the first successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket?

(a) Pokhran

(b) Integrated Test Range, Chandipur

(c) Sriharikota

(d) Thumba

(b) Integrated Test Range, Chandipur

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the first successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 km. The rocket has been designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat.

2. Who flagged off the maiden flight of the Dhruv NG Civil Variant helicopter?

(a) Rajnath Singh

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Nitin Gadkari

(d) Ram Mohan Naidu

(d) Ram Mohan Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu today flagged off the maiden flight of the Dhruv NG civil variant helicopter at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Helicopter Division in Bengaluru. This helicopter has received civil certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its indigenous Shakti engine.

3. The Dulhasti Stage-II Hydroelectric Project is being constructed on which river?

(a) Jhelum

(b) Indus

(c) Chenab

(d) Ravi

(c) Chenab

A panel under the Ministry of Environment has approved the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The approval comes against the backdrop of India suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April this year, paving the way for the issuance of construction tenders for this run-of-the-river project with an estimated cost of over ₹3,200 crore.

4. Who became the second Indian woman cricketer after Mithali Raj to complete 10,000 international runs?

(a) Harmanpreet Kaur

(b) Shafali Verma

(c) Smriti Mandhana

(d) Deepti Sharma

(c) Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team, joined an exclusive club, becoming only the second Indian woman and the fastest player to complete 10,000 international runs after Mithali Raj. Smriti achieved this feat in the fourth T20 International against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

5. Which former Prime Minister of Bangladesh recently passed away after a prolonged illness?

(a) Sheikh Hasina

(b) Begum Khaleda Zia

(c) Sajeda Chowdhury

(d) Taslima Nasreen

(b) Begum Khaleda Zia

Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness, her party confirmed. The widow of former President Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia made history by becoming the first female prime minister of Bangladesh and served in the post twice.

