There are many cities all around the world which are famous and known for their history and culture. These cities carry the history and tell the stories of how the places have formed over the centuries. However, there is only one city that has earned the title of being “The Eternal City”. The name is given to this city because of centuries of survival, influence, and the importance that it carries in human civilization. This particular city has seen many empires rise and fall, religions spread across continents, and cultures evolve and it still continues to stand strong. The title is not symbolic or modern as it comes from ancient beliefs and historical records which makes this city worthy of the title.

Which City is Called the Eternal City?

Rome, which is the capital of Italy, is known as “The Eternal City.” This title has been associated with Rome since ancient times and people all around the world recognise this city as eternal. Rome is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Europe and it has played a central role in shaping most of the Western civilization. Because of its long history and the lasting global influence that this city carries, Rome stands apart from other historic cities.