There are many cities all around the world which are famous and known for their history and culture. These cities carry the history and tell the stories of how the places have formed over the centuries. However, there is only one city that has earned the title of being “The Eternal City”. The name is given to this city because of centuries of survival, influence, and the importance that it carries in human civilization. This particular city has seen many empires rise and fall, religions spread across continents, and cultures evolve and it still continues to stand strong. The title is not symbolic or modern as it comes from ancient beliefs and historical records which makes this city worthy of the title.
Which City is Called the Eternal City?
Rome, which is the capital of Italy, is known as “The Eternal City.” This title has been associated with Rome since ancient times and people all around the world recognise this city as eternal. Rome is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Europe and it has played a central role in shaping most of the Western civilization. Because of its long history and the lasting global influence that this city carries, Rome stands apart from other historic cities.
Why is Rome Known As the Eternal City?
Rome was given the name “The Eternal City” because ancient Romans believed that their city was destined to last forever. This belief existed even before the Roman Empire reached its peak.
The John Cabot University mentions: “The poet Tibullus is credited by many scholars as the first to refer to Rome as “Urbs Aeterna,” which translates from Latin to the “Eternal City.” This name must have resonated with Romans because poets like Virgil and Ovid continued with the motif of Rome as a lasting city in their respective works.”
The idea of Rome being eternal appears in ancient Roman literature, especially in the writings of poets during the Roman Republic. Romans believed that no matter what disasters or invasions occurred, Rome would always survive. This belief proved powerful because even after the fall of the Western Roman Empire in 476 AD, Rome did not disappear.
Instead, the city adapted and continued as a major religious, cultural, and political center. With the rise of Christianity, Rome became the seat of the Roman Catholic Church, further strengthening its importance. Over time, Rome transformed but never lost its identity, which reinforced its image as an eternal city.
Facts About Rome
According to the Milwaukee Public Museum, Rome was founded in 625 BC
It is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.
Rome was the first city in the world that recorded a population of 1 million.
Rome dominated Europe for around 700 years.
Rome had the first legal system known as the Twelve Tables.
Rome has been a city of water for over 2000 years.
Rome has more Churches than any other city in the world.
According to the Milwaukee Public Museum, the first period in Roman history is known as the Period of Kings.
Rome gets the name City of the Seven Hills because of the hills namely Aventine, Caelian, Capitoline, Esquiline, Palatine, Quirinal, and Vimina
The Pantheon is the most unique Roman building that survives.
In conclusion, Rome is called “The Eternal City” because of its extraordinary ability to endure through time. This city has seen a vast history and has been rebuilt many a times which makes it worthy of the title.
