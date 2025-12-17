Cricket is one of the most loved sports in the world which is followed passionately in many countries like India, England, Australia, South Africa, and others. From international tournaments to street matches that are played with makeshift bats and balls, cricket has become a part of everyday life for millions of people.

However, despite its global popularity today, cricket had very humble beginnings. Many people often wonder where this sport actually started and which country can be credited with inventing it. That is why here is a look at the historical records, early writings, and how the game slowly developed over time.

Which Country Invented Cricket?

Cricket was invented in England. Historical evidence shows that the game originated in the rural areas of south-east England during the sixteenth century. The earliest known written reference to cricket dates back to the year 1598, when a court document in Guildford, Surrey, mentioned a game called “creckett.” This document is considered the strongest proof that cricket was being played in England during that time.