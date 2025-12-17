IB SA Result 2025 PDF
NEET SS 2025: Admit Card to Release on Dec 22 at natboard.edu.in; Check How to Download Hall Ticket Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 17, 2025, 19:04 IST

The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET SS 2026 admit card on December 22, 2025. Registered candidates must download the hall ticket from the official website at natboard.edu.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 exam is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2025.

NEET SS 2025 Admit Card: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2026 admit card on December 22, 2025. Candidates who registered for the exams will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket at natboard.edu.in. The exam will be held on December 26 and 27, 2025. Students can check the NEET SS 2025 exam dates, city intimation details, steps to download hall ticket, and important instructions here.

NEET SS Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table for NEET SS Exam 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NEET SS 2025 Admit Card date
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS)
Board name  National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  natboard.edu.in
Stream  Medical - Super Speciality
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes 

DM/ MCh 

DNB
Exam dates  December 26 and 27, 2025
City slip release date December 12, 2025
Admit card date  December 22, 2025

How to Download NEET SS Admit Card 2025?

Candidate will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the NEET SS Admit Card 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
  2. In ‘Examinations’ tab, under ‘Entrance-Examinations’, click on ‘NEET SS’
  3. Under 2025, click on the applicant login link
  4. Enter your credentials and log in to your account
  5. In the admit card tab,review your hall ticket
  6.  Click on Save/Print

Candidates will need to carry a printout or hard copy of the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 to appear for the exams, along with 2 latest passport-size photographs and a government-issued photo ID card.

Important Details on the NEET SS 2025 Admit Card

Candidates must look for the following details in the NEET SS 2025 Admit Card while downloading it: 

  • Name of Candidate
  • NEET SS 2025 roll number
  • Application Number
  • Name and address of the exam centre
  • Speciality/Paper Name
  • Post-graduate qualification
  • Date of the examination
  • Reporting time
  • Last entry timing
  • Examination time
