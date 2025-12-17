NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Result Out Soon at mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result PDF Link Here

Key Points
- NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 result to be released soon.
- Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
- The result will include roll number, institute, course, and category.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 result soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their seat allotment status at mcc.nic.in. The PDF will include details such as roll number, allotted institute, course, category, etc.
How to check NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates need to follow the mentioned steps to download NEET PG 2025 allocation result:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section
- Click on the link ‘Result of Round 2 for PG Counselling 2025’
- NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment PDF will appear
- Check your status and download
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the detailed schedule of MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 here:
|Activity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Verification of Seat Matrix
|December 5, 2025
|December 5, 2025
|Registration
|December 5, 2025V
|December 9, 2025 until 12:00
|Payment
|December 5, 2025
|December 9, 2025 until 3:00 PM
|Choice Filling
|December 6, 2025
|December 14, 2025 until 10:00 AM
|Choice Locking
|December 13, 2025 from 6:00 PM
|December 14, 2025 until 10:00 AM
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|December 15, 2025
|December 16
|Result
|December 16, 2025
|-
|Reporting/Joining
|December 17, 2025
|December 25
|Data Sharing to MCC
|December 26, 2025
|-
PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Round 2 dated 13.12.2025
How to Download NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Letter?
Candidates will need to carry their seat allotment letter in order to appear for the counselling processes. Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their letter online:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section
- Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
- In the login window, enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the captcha code and submit the form
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for seat allotment result
- Your NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Letter will appear
- Review your details and download
