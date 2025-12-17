UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025
NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Result Out Soon at mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result PDF Link Here

Dec 17, 2025, 13:39 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 result soon, on mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment including roll number, institute, course, and category on the official website.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 result soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their seat allotment status at mcc.nic.in. The PDF will include details such as roll number, allotted institute, course, category, etc. 

How to check NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result? 

Candidates need to follow the mentioned steps to download NEET PG 2025 allocation result: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section
  3. Click on the link ‘Result of Round 2 for PG Counselling 2025’ 
  4. NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment PDF will appear
  5. Check your status and download 

DIRECT LINK - NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment List

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule 

Candidates can check the detailed schedule of MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 here: 

Activity Start Date End Date
Verification of Seat Matrix December 5, 2025 December 5, 2025
Registration December 5, 2025V December 9, 2025 until 12:00
Payment December 5, 2025 December 9, 2025 until 3:00 PM
Choice Filling December 6, 2025 December 14, 2025 until 10:00 AM
Choice Locking December 13, 2025 from 6:00 PM December 14, 2025 until 10:00 AM
Processing of Seat Allotment December 15, 2025 December 16
Result December 16, 2025 -
Reporting/Joining December 17, 2025 December 25
Data Sharing to MCC December 26, 2025 -

PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Round 2 dated 13.12.2025

How to Download NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Letter? 

Candidates will need to carry their seat allotment letter in order to appear for the counselling processes. Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their letter online: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section
  3. Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
  4. In the login window, enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the captcha code and submit the form
  6. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for seat allotment result
  7. Your NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Letter will appear
  8. Review your details and download 

DIRECT LINK - MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Login 

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

