CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 17, 2025, 16:23 IST

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) frequently revises its curriculum. This article details the deleted and rationalized content for the Class 12 Hindi (Core) syllabus. Students must stay informed about these annual revisions to prepare effectively and focus on the current, examinable content, reflecting updates like global and technological advancements.

As CBSE updates its syllabus to reflect global developments and technological advancements, students must ensure they are referencing the most current version. Awareness of both deleted and newly added chapters/topics is essential to focus their preparation on the content that will be evaluated in the upcoming exam.

Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

Check: CBSE FINAL DATE SHEET 2025-2026

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Subject Deleted Syllabus 2026

The following table outlines the deleted topics from the CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) syllabus for the 2025 academic year. Students can refer to the attached image for further clarification on the summarised deleted syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) List of Rationalised Content 2025-26

Students should consult the latest syllabus for upcoming exams to ensure better learning and higher scores. The attached image provides a clear breakdown of the dropped chapters and their corresponding page numbers. 

The latest and revised 2025 syllabus for Class 12 Hindi Core, CBSE, is provided here. Students can also check the course structure, course content, practical syllabus 2025, and many more by clicking on the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The NCERT Class 12 Hindi book is widely regarded as the top resource for preparing for the Hindi board examinations. This is largely because the curriculum is developed by experts, ensuring a consistent, high-quality standard of education for all students. You can find the NCERT Class 12 Hindi book below:

