CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise List of Removed Topics for Board Exam 2026

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 23, 2025, 14:31 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year outlines specific topics and chapters removed from the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Students preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2026 should consult this subject-wise list, based on the latest CBSE and NCERT updates, to identify portions that are no longer part of the curriculum and can be skipped during their studies. This ensures focused preparation on the examinable content. This information has been referred from previous year deleted portions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regularly updates its curriculum to ensure relevance and alignment with educational objectives. For the academic year 2025-26, the Class 12 syllabus has undergone revisions, which include the removal of certain topics and chapters across various subjects. This deleted syllabus is crucial for students appearing in the CBSE Board Exam 2026, as it clearly demarcates the content that will not be assessed.

To facilitate effective preparation, this document provides a comprehensive, subject-wise list of all the topics and chapters that have been removed from the Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Students are strongly advised to refer to this updated list, which is based on the latest directives from CBSE and NCERT, to streamline their study efforts and focus solely on the examinable portions of the syllabus. This will enable more efficient and targeted preparation, maximizing their chances of success in the upcoming board examinations.

Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Science Subjects DELETED Syllabus 2025

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025

Current Electricity

Chapter–3: Current Electricity

Electrical Resistance, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors, metre bridge, Potentiometer - principle and its applications to measure potential difference and for comparing EMF of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Cyclotron

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction

Eddy currents

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter–7: Alternating Current

LC oscillations

Optics

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Scattering of the light-blue colour of the sky and the reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset

Optics

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope, Polarisation, plane polarised light, Brewster's law, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Davisson-Germer experiment

Atoms and Nuclei

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law.

Electronic Devices

Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Special purpose p-n junction diodes: LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener diode and their characteristics, Zener diode as a voltage regulator

Detailed List of CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Topics 2025

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics and Chapters

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

2–7

47–50

1.2 Electric Charge (delete only activity with paper strips and making electroscope) 

1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only the concept of earthing) 

1.4 Charging by Induction 

Exercises 1.13, 1.25–1.34

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

81

87–92

2.15 Energy Stored in a Capacitor (delete only derivation) 

Exercises 2.12 to 2.36

Chapter 3: Current Electricity 

102–103 

107–109 

112–113 

120–124 

127–131

3.7 Resistivity of Various Materials (delete Tables 3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon resistors, Colour code for carbon resistor) 

3.10 Combinations of Resistors – Series and Parallel

Example 3.5 

3.15 Meter Bridge

3.16 Potentiometer

Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10, 3.12, 3.14–3.23

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism 

135 

140–142 

152–153 

162–163 

170–172

Table 4.1 

4.4.1 Velocity Selector

4.4.2 Cyclotron 

4.8.2 The Toroid 

4.10.3 The Magnetic Dipole Moment of a Revolving Electron 

Exercises 4.14–4.28

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter

176–179

180

185–189

191 

194–196 

200–203

5.2.2 Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid (delete only mathematical treatment) 

5.2.3 The Dipole in a Uniform Magnetic Field (delete only mathematical treatment) 

Example 5.4 185–189 191 194–196 200–203 5.4 Earth’s Magnetism 

5.41. Magnetic Declination and Dip 

Table 5.2 

5.6.2 Paramagnetism (delete only Curie’s Law) 5.6.3 Ferromagnetism (delete only Curie’s temperature; and Hysteresis) 

5.7 Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets 

Exercises 5.1, 5.2, 5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction

215–219 

230–232

6.7 Energy Consideration: A Quantitative Study 

6.8 Eddy Currents 

Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17

Chapter 7: Alternating Current  

240 

243

246–247 

249–251 

255–259 

266–268

Figure 7.7 Magnetisation and Demagnetisation of an Inductor 

Figure 7.10 Charging and Discharging of a Capacitor 7.6.2 Analytical Solution (of series LCR circuit) 

7.6.3 Resonance (delete only Sharpness of Resonance) 

7.8 LC Oscillations Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10, 7.12–7.26

Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves

273–274

 276–278 

279–280 

287

Example 8.1 

8.3.2 Nature of Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277) 

Example 8.4 and 8.5 Exercises 8.11–8.15

Chapter 9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

318

321–322

332–335

346

9.3 Refraction (delete only advanced sunrise and delayed sunset)

9.4.1(i) Mirage

9.4.1(ii) Diamond

9.7 Some Natural Phenomena Due to Sunlight

9.7.1 The Rainbow

9.7.2 Scattering of Light

Exercise 9.18

Chapter 10: Wave Optics

358–359

359

363–367

368–371

372–376

379–381

383–385

10.3.4 Doppler Effect

Example 10.1

10.5 Interference of Light Waves and Young’s

Experiment (retain the final expressions for dark and bright fringes but delete the derivation; delete expression for fringe width)

10.6 Diffraction (retain only qualitative treatment)

10.6.3 Resolving Power of Optical Instruments

10.6.4 Validity of Ray Optics

10.7.1 Polarisation by Scattering

10.7.2 Polarisation by Reflection

Exercises 10.7–10.21

Chapter 11:

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

388

397

400–404

407–413

Table 11.1

Example 11.3

11.8 Wave Nature of Matter (delete only derivation for de Broglie wavelength of accelerated electron; and Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle)

11.9 Davisson and Germer Experiment

Appendix 11.1 The History of Wave-Particle Flip-Flop

Exercises 11.5, 11.7, 11.12 to 11.14, 11.16, 11.17, 11.19–11.37

Chapter 12: Atoms

21–422

424–426

429

430

436–437

12.3.1 Spectral Series

12.4 Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only the expression for the radius of the nth possible orbit but delete its derivation)

12.5 The Line Spectra of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only

qualitative treatment)

Example 12.6

Exercises 12.3, 12.11–12.17

Chapter 13: Nuclei

446–451

452–455

462–466

13.6.1 Law of Radioactive Decay

13.6.2 Alpha Decay

13.6.3 Beta Decay

13.6.4 Gamma Decay

13.7.2 Nuclear Reactor

Exercises 13.1, 13.2, 13.6–13.10, 13.12–13.14, 13.18, 13.22 13.31

Chapter 14:

Semiconductor Electronics: Material Devices and Simple Circuits

485–495

497–499

14.8 Special Purpose p-n junction Diodes

14.9 Digital Electronics and Logic Gates

Exercises 14.7–14.15

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025

In this article, you can view the list of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted syllabi. 

Unit

Deleted Topic 

Surface Chemistry

(whole chapter deleted)

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

(whole chapter deleted)

p -Block Elements

(whole chapter deleted)

Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

Renamed to Amines (Unit 9)

Cyanides and Isocyanides 

Polymers

(whole chapter deleted)

Chemistry in Everyday Life

(whole chapter deleted)

NCERT Class 12 Book Rationalised Content

Chemistry Book Part-1 

Chapter 

Page Number

Dropped Topics

Unit 1: The Solid State

1-34

Full Chapter

Unit 5: Surface Chemistry

123–148

Full Chapter

Unit 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

149–169 

Full Chapter

Unit 7: The p-Block Elements

170–214

Full Chapter

Chemistry Book Part-2 

Chapter 

Page Number

Dropped Topics

Unit 15: Polymers 

433–446

Full Chapter

Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday Life

447–463

Full Chapter

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025 

Unit Name

Chapter Name

Deleted Topic

Relations and Functions 

Relations and Functions

composite functions, the inverse of a function

Relations and Functions 

Inverse Trigonometric Functions 

Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions

Algebra

Matrices 

Concept of elementary row and column operations. 

Algebra

Determinants

properties of determinants

Calculus

Continuity and Differentiability

  • derivative of a composite function

  • Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value

  • Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation

Calculus

Applications of Derivatives

  • tangents and normals

  • use of derivatives in approximation

Calculus

Integrals

Definite integrals as a limit of a sum

Calculus

Applications of the Integrals

The area between any of the two above-mentioned curves

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Vectors

scalar triple product of vectors

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Three - dimensional Geometry

  • coplanar  lines

  • Cartesian and vector equation of a plane.

  • The angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane. Distance of a point from a plane

Linear Programming

Linear Programming

  • different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems

  • mathematical formulation of L.P. problems

Probability

Probability

variance of random variable

The revisions to the CBSE Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, meticulously outlined in this document, are designed to streamline the curriculum and enhance focused learning. By clearly identifying the deleted topics and chapters across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, students are empowered to optimize their preparation for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. This subject-wise guide, based on the latest CBSE and NCERT updates, serves as an invaluable resource, enabling students to concentrate their efforts on the examinable content and approach their examinations with greater clarity and efficiency. Adhering to these guidelines will undoubtedly contribute to more effective study strategies and improved academic outcomes.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
