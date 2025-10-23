CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise List of Removed Topics for Board Exam 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regularly updates its curriculum to ensure relevance and alignment with educational objectives. For the academic year 2025-26, the Class 12 syllabus has undergone revisions, which include the removal of certain topics and chapters across various subjects. This deleted syllabus is crucial for students appearing in the CBSE Board Exam 2026, as it clearly demarcates the content that will not be assessed.

To facilitate effective preparation, this document provides a comprehensive, subject-wise list of all the topics and chapters that have been removed from the Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Students are strongly advised to refer to this updated list, which is based on the latest directives from CBSE and NCERT, to streamline their study efforts and focus solely on the examinable portions of the syllabus. This will enable more efficient and targeted preparation, maximizing their chances of success in the upcoming board examinations.