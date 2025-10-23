IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registrations Ongoing at iift.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
IIFT MBA Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has started the IIFT Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in International Business and MBA in Business Analytics admission registration. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply at iift.ac.in. The admission process for foreign nationals and NRIs will be held in February 2026, after receiving approval from regulatory bodies. The application fee once paid will not be refunded.
IIFT MBA Admission 2026 Key Highlights
The following table has all the important information of IIFT MBA Admission 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
IIFT MBA Admission 2026
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
|
Academic year
|
2026-28
|
Official website
|
iift.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Programme
|
Masters in Business Administration (MBA)
|
Specializations
|
MBA in International Business
MBA in Business Analytics
|
Campuses
|
International Business: Delhi, Kolkata, GIFT City, Kakinada
Business Analytics: Delhi
|
Application last date
|
November 28, 2025
|
Application fee
|
MBA (International Business)
MBA (Business Analytics)
|
Fee payment deadline
|
November 28, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM
How to Register for IIFT MBA Admission 2026?
Candidates will be able to register online for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at iift.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026
- Create a new account and register yourself
- Log in to your account and fill the application form
- Upload necessary documents
- Pay the online application fees
- Submit and download the confirmation page
IIFT MBA Admission 2026 Selection process
Candidates will be given admission on the basis of the Common Admission Test (CAT) score. This will be followed by the performance of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). GD/PI will be conducted in-person at Delhi, Kolkata, Kakinada, GIFT City, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai.
