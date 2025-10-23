IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registrations Ongoing at iift.ac.in; Direct Link Here

IIFT MBA Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has started the IIFT Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in International Business and MBA in Business Analytics admission registration. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply at iift.ac.in. The admission process for foreign nationals and NRIs will be held in February 2026, after receiving approval from regulatory bodies. The application fee once paid will not be refunded.

IIFT MBA Admission 2026 Key Highlights

The following table has all the important information of IIFT MBA Admission 2026: