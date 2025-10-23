TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registrations Ongoing at iift.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 23, 2025, 18:40 IST

IIFT MBA Admission 2026: IIFT has opened registration for its MBA in International Business and MBA in Business Analytics programs on iift.ac.in. Application fees are non-refundable.

Key Points

  • IIFT has started MBA in International Business and MBA in Business Analytics registrations.
  • Candidates can register on the official website at iift.ac.in.
  • Application fees are non-refundable.

IIFT MBA Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has started the IIFT Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in International Business and MBA in Business Analytics admission registration. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply at iift.ac.in. The admission process for foreign nationals and NRIs will be held in February 2026, after receiving approval from regulatory bodies. The application fee once paid will not be refunded.

IIFT MBA Admission 2026 Key Highlights 

The following table has all the important information of IIFT MBA Admission 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

IIFT MBA Admission 2026

Board name 

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

Academic year 

2026-28

Official website 

iift.ac.in

Stream 

Management 

Programme 

Masters in Business Administration (MBA)

Specializations 

MBA in International Business

MBA in Business Analytics

Campuses 

International Business: Delhi, Kolkata, GIFT City, Kakinada

Business Analytics: Delhi

Application last date 

November 28, 2025

Application fee 

MBA (International Business)

  • General / OBC-NCL, EWS - INR 3000
  • SC/ST/PwD/Transgender - INR 1500

MBA (Business Analytics)

  • General / OBC-NCL, EWS - INR 2000
  • SC/ST/PwD/Transgender - INR 1000

Fee payment deadline 

November 28, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM

How to Register for IIFT MBA Admission 2026?

Candidates will be able to register online for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 online:

  1. Visit the official website at iift.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026
  3. Create a new account and register yourself
  4. Log in to your account and fill the application form
  5. Upload necessary documents
  6. Pay the online application fees
  7. Submit and download the confirmation page

DIRECT LINK - IIFT MBA Admission 2026-28 Registration

IIFT MBA Admission 2026 Selection process

Candidates will be given admission on the basis of the Common Admission Test (CAT) score. This will be followed by the performance of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). GD/PI will be conducted in-person at Delhi, Kolkata, Kakinada, GIFT City, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai.

