EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Halcyon

By Sneha Singh
Dec 14, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is halcyon. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of halcyon here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Halcyon
Halcyon

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Magnanimous

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Halcyon

The word of the day is Halcyon. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Halcyon

Halcyon refers to a time in the past that was peaceful, calm, and happy. It is often used to describe a period marked by harmony, prosperity, and tranquillity.

Halcyon - Origin

The word halcyon comes from the Greek myth of the “alkyon,” a bird believed to calm the sea during its nesting period. Over time, the term evolved in English to refer to peaceful and calm conditions or memories.

Halcyon - Usage

Many people look back fondly on the halcyon days of their childhood.

The company experienced halcyon years before the market became competitive.

Halcyon - Synonyms

Peaceful, calm, serene, tranquil, idyllic

Halcyon - Antonyms

Troubled, chaotic, turbulent, stormy, restless

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Halcyon. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Vicissitudes

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News