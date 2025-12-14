Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Halcyon

The word of the day is Halcyon. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Halcyon

Halcyon refers to a time in the past that was peaceful, calm, and happy. It is often used to describe a period marked by harmony, prosperity, and tranquillity.

Halcyon - Origin

The word halcyon comes from the Greek myth of the “alkyon,” a bird believed to calm the sea during its nesting period. Over time, the term evolved in English to refer to peaceful and calm conditions or memories.