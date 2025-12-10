Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.





Word of the Day: Vicissitudes

The word of the day is Vicissitudes. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Vicissitudes

Vicissitudes refer to the changes or shifts that occur in life, especially unexpected difficulties or challenges. It is often used to describe the ups and downs that are a natural part of human experiences.

Vicissitudes - Origin

The word vicissitudes comes from the Latin word “vicis”, meaning “change” or “alternation.” It entered English in the 16th century to describe the natural shifts and transitions that occur over time.