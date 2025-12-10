Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.


Word of the Day: Vicissitudes
The word of the day is Vicissitudes. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Vicissitudes
Vicissitudes refer to the changes or shifts that occur in life, especially unexpected difficulties or challenges. It is often used to describe the ups and downs that are a natural part of human experiences.
Vicissitudes - Origin
The word vicissitudes comes from the Latin word “vicis”, meaning “change” or “alternation.” It entered English in the 16th century to describe the natural shifts and transitions that occur over time.
Vicissitudes- Pronunciation
Vicissitudes is pronounced as vi-SIS-i-toods, with the stress on the second syllable, "sis".
Vicissitudes - Usage
Despite the vicissitudes of life, she remained strong and hopeful.
The company survived many economic vicissitudes over the years.
Vicissitudes - Synonyms
Fluctuation, shift, change, variation, upheaval
Vicissitudes - Antonyms
Stability, consistency, uniformity, permanence
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Vicissitudes.
