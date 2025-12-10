RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
Word of the Day: Vicissitudes

By Sneha Singh
Dec 10, 2025, 09:45 IST

The word of the day is vicissitudes. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of vicissitudes here.

Vicissitudes
Vicissitudes

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Vicissitudes

The word of the day is Vicissitudes. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Vicissitudes

Vicissitudes refer to the changes or shifts that occur in life, especially unexpected difficulties or challenges. It is often used to describe the ups and downs that are a natural part of human experiences.

Vicissitudes - Origin

The word vicissitudes comes from the Latin word “vicis”, meaning “change” or “alternation.” It entered English in the 16th century to describe the natural shifts and transitions that occur over time.

Vicissitudes- Pronunciation

Vicissitudes is pronounced as vi-SIS-i-toods, with the stress on the second syllable, "sis".

Vicissitudes - Usage

Despite the vicissitudes of life, she remained strong and hopeful.

The company survived many economic vicissitudes over the years.

Vicissitudes - Synonyms

Fluctuation, shift, change, variation, upheaval

Vicissitudes - Antonyms

Stability, consistency, uniformity, permanence

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Vicissitudes. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

