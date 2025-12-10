RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
CBSE 10th Exam 2026: Board Issues Guidelines for Science and Social Science Exam, Check Details Here

CBSE issues guidelines for the Class 10 Science and Social Science Exam. The exam paper is to be divided into sections for candidates to answer. Check complete details here.

CBSE Issues Guidelines for Science and Social Science Exam
Key Points

  • CBSE 10th Social Science Paper to be divided into four sections
  • CBSE 10th Science Exam to be divided into three sections
  • Candidates are required to answer the questions within the space designated for each section

CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Guidelines: In a notification issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the board has issued guidelines for students appearing for the CBSE 10th exam 2026. The CBSE board class 10 annual board exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 10, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th exam 2026 can check the exam guidelines and other details here.

As per the notification issued, CBSE has divided the Science and Social Science papers for the class 10 exam into three and four sections, respectively. Candidates are instructed to answer the questions within the space provided for each section. Questions answered beyond the designated space and questions mixed within sections will not be considered for marking or for the revaluation process. 

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Guidelines - Click Here

CBSE 10th Science, Social Science Paper Divided into Three Sections

As per the official notification issued by the CBSE board, the CBSE 10th Social Science and Science Paper is divided into three sections. 

The science paper is divided into three sections - 

Section A - Biology

Section B - Chemistry

Section C - Physics

For Social Science, the paper is divided into four sections - 

Section A - History

Section B - Geography

Section C - Political Science

Section D - Economics

Important Instructions for CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026

  • Students will divide the Science answer book into three sections and the Social Science answer book into four sections for writing. 

  • The answers to the questions are to be attempted in the given space.

  • Answers to sections must not be written or mixed with any other section

  • Answers mixed within sections will not be marked

  • Such mistakes will also not be accepted and addressed during the verification or revaluation process after the results are declared.

Schools have also been advised to ensure that students are given the required practice so that mistakes are not made on the exam day. Schools have also been asked to add these instructions to the pre-board examination


