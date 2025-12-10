CBSE 10th Exam 2026: Board Issues Guidelines for Science and Social Science Exam, Check Details Here

CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Guidelines: In a notification issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the board has issued guidelines for students appearing for the CBSE 10th exam 2026. The CBSE board class 10 annual board exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 10, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th exam 2026 can check the exam guidelines and other details here.

As per the notification issued, CBSE has divided the Science and Social Science papers for the class 10 exam into three and four sections, respectively. Candidates are instructed to answer the questions within the space provided for each section. Questions answered beyond the designated space and questions mixed within sections will not be considered for marking or for the revaluation process.

