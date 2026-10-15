Railway Ticket Insurance: How Much Compensation Can You and Your Family Get in an Accident?

The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to extend insurance coverage to tickets purchased at railway reservation counters from 27 October 2026. Railway ticket insurance can provide financial assistance to passengers and their families in the event of a train accident or a covered untoward incident. Under the existing IRCTC e-ticket travel insurance policy the maximum cover is ₹10 lakh for accidental death or permanent total disability. Keep reading in details. How Much Compensation Does Railway Ticket Insurance Provide? The existing IRCTC travel insurance policy specifies the following maximum benefits for eligible passengers. Type of claim Maximum insurance benefit Accidental death ₹10 lakh Permanent total disability ₹10 lakh Permanent partial disability Up to ₹7.5 lakh Hospitalisation expenses for injury Up to ₹2 lakh Transportation of mortal remains ₹10,000

What Is Railway Ticket Insurance? Railway ticket insurance is a journey-specific insurance facility available through IRCTC for eligible online train bookings. It provides financial protection against specified accidents and untoward incidents during the insured journey. Feature Details Insurance provider Insurers participating in the IRCTC scheme Booking channel before the new order takes effect Eligible online e-ticket bookings Premium reported for online bookings ₹0.45 per passenger, including taxes Maximum benefit for accidental death ₹10 lakh Maximum benefit for permanent total disability ₹10 lakh Coverage period The insured journey, subject to policy terms Claim recipient after death The declared nominee or eligible legal claimant Offline counter tickets Coverage directed by the Supreme Court from 27 October 2026

What Has the Supreme Court Ordered for Railway Ticket Insurance? The Supreme Court has directed the Railway Board to extend insurance coverage to passengers purchasing tickets at railway reservation counters from 27 October 2026. Detail Information Court Supreme Court of India Main direction Extend railway travel insurance to counter-booked tickets Effective date reported 27 October 2026 Passengers affected People purchasing tickets at physical railway reservation counters Existing facility Optional insurance for eligible online IRCTC bookings Purpose To extend similar insurance protection to offline passengers What Documents Are Required to Claim Railway Insurance? The required documents depend on whether the claim relates to death, disability or hospitalisation. Type of claim Important documents Death Completed claim form, railway authority’s report, report identifying the deceased passenger, nominee’s identity proof, bank details and cancelled cheque Death without a declared nominee Legal-heir certificate, succession order or other documents establishing entitlement Permanent disability Railway authority’s report, doctor’s report, disability certificate, FIR copy and relevant medical records Hospitalisation Railway authority’s report, hospital discharge summary, original medical bills, payment receipts, prescriptions and diagnostic reports Additional verification Further documents requested by the insurer

What Is the Deadline for Filing a Railway Insurance Claim? The existing IRCTC e-ticket insurance policy states that the insured passenger, nominee or legal heir must submit a written claim statement to the insurer’s nearest office within four months of the insured event. 1-Inform the insurer and obtain the applicable claim procedure

2-Collect the railway authority’s report and other incident-related documents

3-Gather medical bills, disability records or death-related documents, as applicable

4-Submit the claim form, identity proof and bank details

5-Respond promptly if the insurer requests additional documents

6-Keep copies of the submitted claim and acknowledgement Which Incidents Are Excluded From Railway Ticket Insurance? The existing policy lists exclusions that may prevent a claim from being accepted.