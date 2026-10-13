UPESSC Principal Result 2026 (OUT) at upessc.up.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here
UPESSC Principal Result 2026 has been released on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their roll number in the merit list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- The UPESSC Principal Result 2026 was declared on October 12, 2026.
- Candidates can check results and download the PDF on upessc.up.gov.in.
- Interview call letters release on Oct 14, 2026; interviews are Oct 27-30, 2026.
UPESSC Principal Result 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the Principal Result 2026. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam for the post of Principal in government inter colleges of Uttar Pradesh can now check their result on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The result is available in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Those who have qualified will be called for the next stage of the selection process. In this article, we have shared the direct link to check the result, steps to download it, and other important details.
UPESSC Principal Result 2026 Highlights
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has declared the result for the Principal recruitment exam. Candidates can find all the information about UPESSC Principal Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Exam Name
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UPESSC Principal Recruitment Exam 2026 (Degree Colleges)
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. 02/2026
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Post Name
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Principal (Prachary) in Non-Government Aided & Women Degree Colleges
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Total Vacancies
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111 Posts
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Online Application Dates
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July 21, 2026 to August 20, 2026
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Admit Card Release
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September 14, 2026
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Written Exam Date
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September 24, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key
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September 26, 2026
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Written Result Released On
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October 12, 2026
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Result Mode
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Shortlisted candidates list published via official PDF
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Interview Call Letter Release
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October 14, 2026
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Interview Dates
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October 27 to October 30, 2026
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UPESSC Principal Result 2026 Out
UPESSC Principal Result 2026 is now available on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download the result PDF from the direct link given below:
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UPESSC Principal Result 2026 PDF
Steps to Download UPESSC Principal Result 2026
The result is released as a PDF on the official website, so candidates do not need to log in. Follow the steps below to check your roll number and save the result.
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Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the homepage, look for the "Result" or "Latest Updates" section.
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Click on the link for "Principal Result 2026" (Advertisement No. 02/2026).
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The result PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F (or use the search option on your phone) and enter your roll number to check if you are selected.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference. You can also take a printout.
Details Mentioned in UPESSC Principal Result 2026
The result PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have been selected for the interview round. Candidates should check the document carefully and note the following details.
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Name of the commission (UPESSC) and advertisement number (02/2026)
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Name of the post (Principal, Aided Degree Colleges)
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Roll numbers of the candidates selected for the interview
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Instructions for the interview stage, such as the schedule and documents, which the commission will announce on its website
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com