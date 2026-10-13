UPESSC Principal Result 2026 (OUT) at upessc.up.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here

UPESSC Principal Result 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the Principal Result 2026. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam for the post of Principal in government inter colleges of Uttar Pradesh can now check their result on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The result is available in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Those who have qualified will be called for the next stage of the selection process. In this article, we have shared the direct link to check the result, steps to download it, and other important details.

UPESSC Principal Result 2026 Highlights

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has declared the result for the Principal recruitment exam. Candidates can find all the information about UPESSC Principal Result 2026 in the table given below: