Which Is the Most Populated District of Uttar Pradesh?
Which is the most populated district of Uttar Pradesh? Know the answer, Census 2011 population, population density, sex ratio, literacy rate and other demographic facts about Prayagraj.
The most populous district of Uttar Pradesh was Prayagraj. It was formerly known as Allahabad. The district recorded a population of approximately 59.54 lakh. Prayagraj is located in southern Uttar Pradesh. It is famous for the Triveni Sangam the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers and the traditionally recognised Saraswati River. Keep reading to know in detail.
Prayagraj Population: Key Facts
|Population Indicator
|Details
|District name
|Prayagraj
|Former name
|Allahabad
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Population, Census 2011
|Approximately 59.54 lakh
|Population density
|1,086 persons per square kilometre
|Sex ratio
|901 females per 1,000 males
|Decadal population growth (2001–2011)
|20.6%
|Geographical area
|5,482 square kilometres
|Number of tehsils
|8
|Literacy rate
|Approximately 72.3%
Why Is Prayagraj the Most Populous District in Uttar Pradesh?
Prayagraj ranked first among Uttar Pradesh’s districts in the 2011 Census. The district includes both urban areas and a large rural population. Prayagraj is an important administrative centre in the state.
What Is the Population Density of Prayagraj?
The population density of Prayagraj is 1,086 people per square kilometre. Population density measures the average number of people living in each square kilometre. Uttar Pradesh recorded an average population density of 829 people per square kilometre in the 2011 Census.
What Was Prayagraj’s Sex Ratio in the 2011 Census?
The sex ratio is 901 females per 1,000 males. Sex ratio compares the number of females with the number of males in a population.
What Was the Literacy Rate of Prayagraj?
The literacy rate of Prayagraj is approximately 72.3%. Literacy refers to the ability of people aged seven years and above to read and write with understanding.
What Is Prayagraj Known For?
Prayagraj is known for Triveni Sangam which is the traditional confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. Prayagraj is an important site for this major religious gathering like Kumbh Mela. University of Allahabad is also a prominent central university located in the city.
Capital of India for One Day
On November 1, 1858 Allahabad was named the official capital of India for a single day when Lord Canning read Queen Victoria’s Proclamation transferring the governance of India from the East India Company to the British Crown.
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