Ten candidates, including eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two from the Samajwadi Party (SP), were elected unopposed for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on October 9, 2026. This comes after only their nomination papers were found valid during scrutiny. The nomination papers of two Independent candidates were rejected during verification, Returning Officer Ajeet Verma said. How 10 Candidates Elected in Rajya Sabha in UP Even Before Elections? The SP had been anticipated to pitch a third candidate and force a contest for the tenth seat. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ended the speculation on Tuesday, saying in a post on X, "Now, our focus is not on three, but on 403." That's the number of seats in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, which is to go to polls in five months. The SP, in alliance with the Congress, is seeking to unseat the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, now in its second consecutive term.

With exactly 10 candidates elected for 10 seats, Rajya Sabha Election slated for October 16 would not be required given the present arithmetic, as stated by Officials. The SP candidates are veteran party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani. The Election Commission was scheduled to conduct elections for 12 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal on October 16. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had declared eight candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, excluding Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma from the listits list. The elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh are slated for October 16, 2026. The BJP nominees are Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar. The list also includes two women—former MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and Shruti Gangwar—along with Dharampal Singh, an OBC leader and minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Hardeep Puri, BL Verma Not Renominated The BJP's latest decision means sitting Rajya Sabha members Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma will not be renominated from Uttar Pradesh. Their current terms are due to end in November. Puri, who serves as Union petroleum and natural gas minister, and Verma, a Union minister and prominent OBC leader, had been among the names considered for another term before the BJP released its final list. Both would need another route into Parliament if they are to continue as ministers after their Rajya Sabha terms end. The decision also marks a change from expectations earlier in the campaign, when the possibility of their renomination had been discussed within political circles. Why Eight Rajya Sabha Seats Are Important Ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are going to polls. Eight of the outgoing seats were held by BJP members, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held one each. One additional seat became vacant after former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma resigned from the Rajya Sabha following his appointment as Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.