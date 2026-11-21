The IBPS RRB PO (Scale I) Preliminary Examination 2026 is being conducted today. Students reported that Shift 1 was comparatively easier than Shift 2.

The IBPS RRB PO Shift 2 examination was of moderate difficulty, according to student feedback. The Reasoning Ability section included puzzles, seating arrangements and logical reasoning questions, while Quantitative Aptitude covered Data Interpretation, arithmetic, number series and approximation.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the online preliminary test across various centres in 4 different shifts, with each shift running for 45 minutes (25 minutes for Reasoning Ability and 20 minutes for Quantitative Aptitude).

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2026: Key Highlights

Below are the Key Highlights related to the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2026:

Particular Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment Cycle CRP RRBs-XV Post Name Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager / Probationary Officer) Total Vacancies (Officer Scale-I) 4,256 Participating Banks 28 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India Prelims Exam Dates November 21 & November 22, 2026 Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test) Number of Shifts per Day 4 Shifts Difficulty Level Moderate (Expected) Total Questions & Marks 80 Questions / 80 Marks (40 Reasoning + 40 Quantitative Aptitude) Total Exam Duration 45 Minutes (Sectional Timing: 25 mins Reasoning, 20 mins Quant) Negative Marking 0.25 marks ( 1/4th) deducted for each wrong answer Selection Stages Prelims, Mains (December 20, 2026), and Interview Official Website www.ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2026: Previous Year Trends

below are the previous year trends for the IBPS RRB PO Prelims: