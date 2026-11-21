The IBPS RRB PO (Scale I) Preliminary Examination 2026 is being conducted today. Students reported that Shift 1 was comparatively easier than Shift 2.
The IBPS RRB PO Shift 2 examination was of moderate difficulty, according to student feedback. The Reasoning Ability section included puzzles, seating arrangements and logical reasoning questions, while Quantitative Aptitude covered Data Interpretation, arithmetic, number series and approximation.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the online preliminary test across various centres in 4 different shifts, with each shift running for 45 minutes (25 minutes for Reasoning Ability and 20 minutes for Quantitative Aptitude).
IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2026: Key Highlights
Below are the Key Highlights related to the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2026:
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Particular
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Recruitment Cycle
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CRP RRBs-XV
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Post Name
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Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager / Probationary Officer)
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Total Vacancies (Officer Scale-I)
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4,256
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Participating Banks
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28 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India
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Prelims Exam Dates
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November 21 & November 22, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online (Computer-Based Test)
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Number of Shifts per Day
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4 Shifts
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Difficulty Level
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Moderate (Expected)
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Total Questions & Marks
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80 Questions / 80 Marks (40 Reasoning + 40 Quantitative Aptitude)
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Total Exam Duration
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45 Minutes (Sectional Timing: 25 mins Reasoning, 20 mins Quant)
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Negative Marking
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0.25 marks (
1/4th) deducted for each wrong answer
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Selection Stages
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Prelims, Mains (December 20, 2026), and Interview
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Official Website
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www.ibps.in
IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2026: Previous Year Trends
below are the previous year trends for the IBPS RRB PO Prelims:
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2025: Easy to Moderate paper with 52-64 overall good attempts; puzzles dominated Reasoning while Quant featured calculative DI sets.
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2024: Easy to Moderate to Moderate difficulty with 53-62 safe attempts; straightforward Reasoning contrasted with slightly time-consuming Quantitative Data Interpretation.
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2023: Easy to Moderate speed-based exam yielding 52-60 good attempts, testing standard floor puzzles, approximation, and moderate arithmetic word problems.