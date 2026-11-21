India has secured one position in TIME magazine’s World’s Best Airports 2027 ranking. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is the only Indian airport featured in the World’s Best Major Airports category. The airport secured the 38th position among 47 major airports, with an overall score of 84.96. Singapore’s Changi Airport topped the list, followed by two airports in China. The rankings have been prepared by TIME in collaboration with Statista, considering passenger experience and airport operational performance. Keep reading to read in detail.

Which Indian Airport Is Featured in TIME’s World’s Best Airports 2027 List?

Delhi’s IGI Airport is India’s sole entry in the major airports category on 38th position. It is one of the country’s busiest aviation hubs, connecting domestic and international passengers to destinations across the world.