Which Indian Airport Has Featured on TIME’s World’s Best Airports 2027 List? Check Top 10 Airports
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is India’s only entry in TIME’s World’s Best Major Airports 2027 list. Check its global rank, score and the world’s top-ranked airports.
India has secured one position in TIME magazine’s World’s Best Airports 2027 ranking. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is the only Indian airport featured in the World’s Best Major Airports category. The airport secured the 38th position among 47 major airports, with an overall score of 84.96. Singapore’s Changi Airport topped the list, followed by two airports in China. The rankings have been prepared by TIME in collaboration with Statista, considering passenger experience and airport operational performance. Keep reading to read in detail.
Which Indian Airport Is Featured in TIME’s World’s Best Airports 2027 List?
Delhi’s IGI Airport is India’s sole entry in the major airports category on 38th position. It is one of the country’s busiest aviation hubs, connecting domestic and international passengers to destinations across the world.
Delhi Airport Ranking 2027
|Particulars
|Details
|Airport
|Indira Gandhi International Airport
|City
|New Delhi
|State/UT
|Delhi
|Country
|India
|Global rank
|38
|Overall score
|84.96
|Airports in major category
|47
|Ranking year
|2027
|Ranking partners
|TIME and Statista
Which Is the World’s No. 1 Airport in 2027?
Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best major airport for 2027. It received a score of 91.74, securing the top position among major international airports. China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport ranked second, while Beijing Daxing International Airport secured third place.
Top 10 World’s Best Major Airports 2027
|Rank
|Airport
|Country
|Score
|1
|Singapore Changi Airport
|Singapore
|91.74
|2
|Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
|China
|91.60
|3
|Beijing Daxing International Airport
|China
|90.55
|4
|Orlando International Airport
|United States
|Not stated
|5
|Chicago O’Hare International Airport
|United States
|Not stated
|6–10
|Other ranked airports
|Not confirmed
|Not confirmed
What Are the Best Airports in the World According to TIME?
TIME’s 2027 ranking recognises airports that offer a strong passenger experience and maintain efficient flight operations. The list is divided into four categories based on annual passenger traffic.
|Category
|Annual passenger traffic
|Major airports
|50 million or more
|Large airports
|25 million to below 50 million
|Mid-sized airports
|10 million to below 25 million
|Smaller airports
|Below 10 million
Which Other Indian Airports Are Among the Busiest in 2026?
Although Delhi is India’s only entry in TIME’s major airports ranking, the country has several large airports handling millions of passengers every year. According to Airports Authority of India passenger traffic figures for FY 2025–26, these are India’s 10 busiest airports.
|Rank
|Airport
|City
|Passengers in FY 2025–26
|1
|Indira Gandhi International Airport
|Delhi
|7.87 crore
|2
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
|Mumbai
|5.53 crore
|3
|Kempegowda International Airport
|Bengaluru
|4.45 crore
|4
|Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
|Hyderabad
|3.05 crore
|5
|Chennai International Airport
|Chennai
|2.30 crore
|6
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
|Kolkata
|2.11 crore
|7
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
|Ahmedabad
|1.38 crore
|8
|Cochin International Airport
|Kochi
|1.13 crore
|9
|Pune Airport
|Pune
|1.10 crore
|10
|Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport
|Guwahati
|66.23 lakh
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.