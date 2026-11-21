IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 : The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to release soon the IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027. Earlier the authority had conducted the computer-based test for Agniveer Vayu posts on September 22 and 23, 2026 across the country. After the written exam, the exam authority released the provisional answer key with process to raise objection. The objection management portal for submitting challenges to the answer key was open till September 28, 2026 . Now all the obejction raised by the candidates will be acknowledted and analyzed by the experts and then the final answer key with IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 will be relased. Once released, candidates appeared in the exam will be able to download the resykt odf through the link at the official website-iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 Date

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has not officially announced any specific date for the declaration of the Phase-I online test results on its official website. As the provisional answer key has been released and raise objection window has been closed, now it is expected that the results of the shortlisting candidates for Phase-II round will be uploaded shortly. The IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 will be uploaded to each candidate's individual login ID on the portal on the official website. The state-wise Provisional Select List will be displayed in the last week of May 2027 on the web portal and at ASCs.

IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Answer Key Highlights

Candidates appeared in the written exam held on September 22 to 23, 2026, will be able to download the result through the aspirants' individual login ID on the official website.Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.