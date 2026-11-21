IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in, Download Intake 02/2027 Result PDF - Link soon
IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027. The computer-based test for Agniveer Vayu posts was held on September 22 and 23, 2026 and September 28, 2026 was the last date to raise objections. Check result download date and more details here.
IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 : The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to release soon the IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027. Earlier the authority had conducted the computer-based test for Agniveer Vayu posts on September 22 and 23, 2026 across the country. After the written exam, the exam authority released the provisional answer key with process to raise objection. The objection management portal for submitting challenges to the answer key was open till September 28, 2026. Now all the obejction raised by the candidates will be acknowledted and analyzed by the experts and then the final answer key with IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 will be relased. Once released, candidates appeared in the exam will be able to download the resykt odf through the link at the official website-iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.
IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 Date
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has not officially announced any specific date for the declaration of the Phase-I online test results on its official website. As the provisional answer key has been released and raise objection window has been closed, now it is expected that the results of the shortlisting candidates for Phase-II round will be uploaded shortly. The IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 will be uploaded to each candidate's individual login ID on the portal on the official website. The state-wise Provisional Select List will be displayed in the last week of May 2027 on the web portal and at ASCs.
IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Answer Key Highlights
Candidates appeared in the written exam held on September 22 to 23, 2026, will be able to download the result through the aspirants' individual login ID on the official website.Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Air Force
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Result Status
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Soon
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Exam Date
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September 22 and 23, 2026
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Last date to raise objection
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September 28, 2026
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Official Website
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iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.