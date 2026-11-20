Indian Bank SO 2027: Candidates aiming for Specialist Officer in Indian Bank for the next recruitment drive can find the eligibility criteria and other details highlighted here. The basic eligibility required for the recruitment is having a relevant degree from a recognized university (post-wise). Candidates have to qualify rounds to be able to secure a post at IBSO. For upcoming FY 2027-28 openings, candidates can be selected through the IBPS CRP SPL-XVI drive with provisional selection expected in January 2027. It can also be done based on the specialist officer recruitment drives that will be conducted at indianbank.bank.in for different posts from time to time. The eligibility criteria vary based on factors such as scale, i.e., Scale I, II, and III, and domains such as IT, Credit, Finance, Risk, and HR. It is suggested to go through the eligibility criteria for posts to prepare well for the recruitment.

Check| IOB SO Syllabus 2026: Check Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus for 291 Posts Indian Bank SO 2027: Eligibility Criteria Candidates preparing for the Indian Bank SO posts must follow through with the eligibility criteria provided below. In case a candidate does not fulfill the eligibility, it may lead to the application being disqualified at any stage of the recruitment process. The table highlights eligibility criteria and other details for Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment shared below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Indian Bank Post Name Specialist Officer (SO) Total Vacancies 350 Scales Scale I (Assistant Manager), Scale II (Manager), Scale III (Senior Manager) Departments IT, Finance, Credit, Risk Management, HR, Marketing, Wealth Management Application Date April 8 - April 28, 2026 Age Limit 22 yrs - 45yrs Educational Qualification Relevant Degree from a recognised university (post-wise) Work Experience Not required for entry-level; 1-3 yrs (Scale II) ; 3-5 yrs (Scale III) Nationality Indian Citizen Selection Process Shortlisting + Interview / Online test + Interview Exam Duration 120 Minutes (120 Questions, 180 Marks) Negative marking ¼ th mark deducted per wrong answer Official Website www.indianbank.in

Indian Bank SO 2027: Educational Qualification For applying to the SO position, candidates must have these education qualification: Education qualification from reputed universities, along with other necessary certifications.

Must possess necessary work experience after the completion of education qualification. Also check the table below for a detailed qualification details: Department Qualification IT Department B.E / B, Tech or PG IN CS/IT/Electronics Finance & Accounts CA from ICAI / ICWA, MBA, PGDM (Finance) Credit MBA (Finance) / CA/B.E with Banking expertise HR 2-year full-time MBA/PGDM/ MMS with specialisation in HR Marketing Graduate degree, MBA or PG in management, Business Management, and master of Management Studies with specialisation in marketing. Security Graduate Degree from a recognised university, a computer course and IT as a subject at the graduation level

Indian Bank SO 2027: Age Limit According to Indian Bank Specialist Officer Age Relaxation guidelines, offer a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and Ex-servicemen, 3 years for OBC (non-cream layer), and 10 years for PwBD. Category Age Relaxations SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years PwBD candidates 10 years Ex-Servicemen 5 years Indian Bank SO 2027: Experience For Indian Bank SO 2027, the requirement of working experience for the scale positions is not needed for scale position 1, but scale 2 needs 1-3 years and scale 3 needs 3-5 years. Indian Bank SO Eligibility 2027: Nationality Nationality is an integral requirement for the eligibility criteria. It is determined by the recruiting authority. Candidates must hold these documents to verify their eligibility: