Indian Bank SO Eligibility Criteria 2027: Check Qualification, Age Limit, & Experience Here
This article details the eligibility criteria for Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment for 2027, covering essential qualifications, age limits, and work experience. Candidates must meet specific requirements for various scales and departments to apply for the 350 available posts.
Indian Bank SO 2027: Candidates aiming for Specialist Officer in Indian Bank for the next recruitment drive can find the eligibility criteria and other details highlighted here. The basic eligibility required for the recruitment is having a relevant degree from a recognized university (post-wise). Candidates have to qualify rounds to be able to secure a post at IBSO.
For upcoming FY 2027-28 openings, candidates can be selected through the IBPS CRP SPL-XVI drive with provisional selection expected in January 2027. It can also be done based on the specialist officer recruitment drives that will be conducted at indianbank.bank.in for different posts from time to time. The eligibility criteria vary based on factors such as scale, i.e., Scale I, II, and III, and domains such as IT, Credit, Finance, Risk, and HR. It is suggested to go through the eligibility criteria for posts to prepare well for the recruitment.
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Indian Bank SO 2027: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates preparing for the Indian Bank SO posts must follow through with the eligibility criteria provided below. In case a candidate does not fulfill the eligibility, it may lead to the application being disqualified at any stage of the recruitment process. The table highlights eligibility criteria and other details for Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment shared below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Indian Bank
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Post Name
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Specialist Officer (SO)
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Total Vacancies
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350
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Scales
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Scale I (Assistant Manager), Scale II (Manager), Scale III (Senior Manager)
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Departments
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IT, Finance, Credit, Risk Management, HR, Marketing, Wealth Management
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Application Date
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April 8 - April 28, 2026
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Age Limit
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22 yrs - 45yrs
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Educational Qualification
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Relevant Degree from a recognised university (post-wise)
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Work Experience
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Not required for entry-level; 1-3 yrs (Scale II) ; 3-5 yrs (Scale III)
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Nationality
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Indian Citizen
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Selection Process
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Shortlisting + Interview / Online test + Interview
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Exam Duration
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120 Minutes (120 Questions, 180 Marks)
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Negative marking
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¼ th mark deducted per wrong answer
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Official Website
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www.indianbank.in
Indian Bank SO 2027: Educational Qualification
For applying to the SO position, candidates must have these education qualification:
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Education qualification from reputed universities, along with other necessary certifications.
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Must possess necessary work experience after the completion of education qualification.
Also check the table below for a detailed qualification details:
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Department
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Qualification
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IT Department
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B.E / B, Tech or PG IN CS/IT/Electronics
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Finance & Accounts
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CA from ICAI / ICWA, MBA, PGDM (Finance)
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Credit
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MBA (Finance) / CA/B.E with Banking expertise
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HR
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2-year full-time MBA/PGDM/ MMS with specialisation in HR
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Marketing
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Graduate degree, MBA or PG in management, Business Management, and master of Management Studies with specialisation in marketing.
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Security
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Graduate Degree from a recognised university, a computer course and IT as a subject at the graduation level
Indian Bank SO 2027: Age Limit
According to Indian Bank Specialist Officer Age Relaxation guidelines, offer a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and Ex-servicemen, 3 years for OBC (non-cream layer), and 10 years for PwBD.
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Category
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Age Relaxations
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SC/ST
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5 years
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OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
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3 years
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PwBD candidates
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10 years
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Ex-Servicemen
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5 years
Indian Bank SO 2027: Experience
For Indian Bank SO 2027, the requirement of working experience for the scale positions is not needed for scale position 1, but scale 2 needs 1-3 years and scale 3 needs 3-5 years.
Indian Bank SO Eligibility 2027: Nationality
Nationality is an integral requirement for the eligibility criteria. It is determined by the recruiting authority. Candidates must hold these documents to verify their eligibility:
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Possession of a valid proof of citizenship of India, such as Aadhar card, Voter ID, or Passport.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.