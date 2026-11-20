IBPS PO Result 2026 (OUT): Download CRP PO/MT CRP-XVI Final Merit List PDF Here
IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the mains result on November 20 at ibps.in. Candidates can check their qualifying status for the CRP PO/MT-XVI examination using their login credentials. Qualified candidates will proceed to the Personality Test and Interview round.
Key Points
- IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 released on November 20, 2026, at ibps.in.
- The Mains exam was conducted on October 4, 2026, for 7,565 PO/MT vacancies.
- Qualified candidates will proceed to interviews scheduled for November-December 2026.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 on November 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) Main examination can now check their qualifying status through the official website at ibps.in. The examination was conducted on October 4, 2026 under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XVI). Through this recruitment drive the IBPS will fill 7,565 vacancies across participating public sector banks. Candidates who qualify in the Mains examination will be shortlisted for the next stage of selection.
The result will be available for download for a specific time period and candidates can download the result starting today November 20, 2026 to November 27, 2026.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Download Link
The IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 link is now available on the official website. Candidates can visit the CRP PO/MT-XVI section to download the result. They should enter their login details correctly to check their qualifying status. Check the direct link to download IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 below
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IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Link
IBPS PO Result 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details regarding the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Authority
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
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Exam Name
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IBPS PO/MT 2026
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Recruitment Cycle
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CRP PO/MT-XVI
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Post Name
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Probationary Officer/Management Trainee
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Total Vacancies
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7,565
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Mains Exam Date
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October 4, 2026
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Result Date
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November 20, 2026
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Result Status
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Released
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Next Stage
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Personality Test and Interview
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Official Website
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ibps.in
How to Download IBPS PO Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their IBPS PO Mains Result 2026-
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Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
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On the homepage visit the CRP PO/MT section.
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Now Click on the CRP PO/MT-XVI recruitment link.
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Select the result link for the Main examination.
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Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.
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Complete the captcha verification.
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Submit the details to view your result status.
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Download and save the result for future reference.
What After IBPS PO Mains Result 2026?
Candidates who have qualified in the Main examination will be shortlisted for the Personality Test and Interview. The interview round is set to be conducted in November and December 2026. Shortlisted candidates must regularly visit the IBPS website for updates regarding interview call letters, dates and other instructions.
The final selection and provisional allotment will be based on the prescribed selection process and candidates' performance in the relevant stages.
Also Check- IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Live
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.