Key Points IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 released on November 20, 2026, at ibps.in.

The Mains exam was conducted on October 4, 2026, for 7,565 PO/MT vacancies.

Qualified candidates will proceed to interviews scheduled for November-December 2026.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 on November 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) Main examination can now check their qualifying status through the official website at ibps.in. The examination was conducted on October 4, 2026 under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XVI). Through this recruitment drive the IBPS will fill 7,565 vacancies across participating public sector banks. Candidates who qualify in the Mains examination will be shortlisted for the next stage of selection. The result will be available for download for a specific time period and candidates can download the result starting today November 20, 2026 to November 27, 2026.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Download Link The IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 link is now available on the official website. Candidates can visit the CRP PO/MT-XVI section to download the result. They should enter their login details correctly to check their qualifying status. Check the direct link to download IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 below IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Link Click Here IBPS PO Result 2026: Key Highlights Candidates can check the important details regarding the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Authority Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Exam Name IBPS PO/MT 2026 Recruitment Cycle CRP PO/MT-XVI Post Name Probationary Officer/Management Trainee Total Vacancies 7,565 Mains Exam Date October 4, 2026 Result Date November 20, 2026 Result Status Released Next Stage Personality Test and Interview Official Website ibps.in

How to Download IBPS PO Result 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their IBPS PO Mains Result 2026- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage visit the CRP PO/MT section.

Now Click on the CRP PO/MT-XVI recruitment link.

Select the result link for the Main examination.

Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Complete the captcha verification.

Submit the details to view your result status.

Download and save the result for future reference. What After IBPS PO Mains Result 2026? Candidates who have qualified in the Main examination will be shortlisted for the Personality Test and Interview. The interview round is set to be conducted in November and December 2026. Shortlisted candidates must regularly visit the IBPS website for updates regarding interview call letters, dates and other instructions.