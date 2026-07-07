CTET Previous Year Question Paper: Download Paper 1 and 2 PDF with Answer
CTET Previous Year Question Papers: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 12 and 13, 2026. Candidates preparing for the upcoming CTET 2026 examination should practise previous year question papers to understand the exam pattern, identify important topics and improve their preparation. Download the last five years' CTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF from this article and use them for effective revision and practice.
CTET Previous Year Question Papers: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the next session of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 12 and 13, 2026, for candidates aspiring to become teachers in Classes 1 to 8. With the examination approaching, candidates should focus on revising the syllabus and strengthening their preparation through regular practice. Solving CTET previous year question papers is an effective way to understand the examination pattern, question types, difficulty level and important topics. It also helps candidates assess their preparation, identify areas that need improvement and develop better time-management skills before the examination. In this article, candidates can find CTET previous year question papers in PDF format for practice and revision.
CTET Previous Year Question Paper Highlights
The CTET Previous year question papers can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. Check the highlights here:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Exam Name
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Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
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No. of Papers
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02
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Total Questions
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150 questions in each paper
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Type of Questions
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MCQs
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Marking Scheme
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Official Website
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ctet.nic.in
CTET Question Papers February 2026 PDF
The candidates can download the latest question paper of CTET exam held in the month of Feb 2026 to get an idea of the current trends in the paper. The CTET was held across two days on 07 & 08 Feb 2026. We have provided the paper-wise pdf here.
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CTET Paper 1 (07 & 08 Feb 2026)
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07 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set V
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07 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set U
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07 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set T
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07 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set S
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08 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set E
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08 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set D
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08 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set C
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08 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set B
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CTET Paper 2 (07 & 08 Feb 2026)
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07 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set Z
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Download PDF
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07 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set Y
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Download PDF
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07 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set X
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Download PDF
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07 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set W
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Download PDF
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08 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set J
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Download PDF
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08 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set I
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Download PDF
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08 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set H
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Download PDF
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08 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set G
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Download PDF
CTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download
Candidates can download all the last five years CTET previous year question papers through the link given here.
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YEAR
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PAPER I
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PAPER II
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December 2024
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July 2024
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January 2024
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August 2023
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December 2022
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January 2021
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December 2019
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July 2019
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December 2018
How to Download CTET Previous Year Question Papers
To download the CTET previous year question papers, candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
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On the homepage, go to the bottom of the page and click on the Question Paper link given in the Important Links section.
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All the Previous Year Question Papers links will appear on the screen.
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Select the year you want to download.
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Download the papers and practice the questions to streamline your preparation.
How to Practise CTET Previous Year Question Papers Effectively
Candidates preparing for the CTET examination can follow the tips given below to practise previous year question papers effectively. These strategies will help them understand the exam pattern, improve accuracy, manage time and identify areas that require more attention.
- Before attempting previous year papers, make sure you have covered the major topics from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies and other relevant subjects.
- Solve each question paper within the actual examination time limit. This will help you improve your speed and learn how to manage time across different sections.
- Attempt all questions independently before referring to the answer key. This will give you a realistic idea of your preparation level.
- After completing a paper, check your answers and identify the questions you answered incorrectly or could not attempt. Revisit those topics to strengthen your understanding.
- Observe which concepts and topics appear frequently across different exam sessions. Give these areas adequate attention during revision without ignoring the rest of the syllabus.
- Do not simply memorise correct options. Read the explanations and understand why an answer is correct, particularly for Child Development and Pedagogy questions.
- Choose question papers according to the paper you intend to appear for. Candidates preparing for both papers should practise each separately.
- Maintain a record of your scores, accuracy and time taken for every paper. Compare your performance to identify improvements and areas that still need attention.
- Revisit questions that you found confusing or answered incorrectly. Practising them again will help you avoid similar mistakes in the actual examination.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.