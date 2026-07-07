CTET Previous Year Question Papers: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the next session of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 12 and 13, 2026, for candidates aspiring to become teachers in Classes 1 to 8. With the examination approaching, candidates should focus on revising the syllabus and strengthening their preparation through regular practice. Solving CTET previous year question papers is an effective way to understand the examination pattern, question types, difficulty level and important topics. It also helps candidates assess their preparation, identify areas that need improvement and develop better time-management skills before the examination. In this article, candidates can find CTET previous year question papers in PDF format for practice and revision.

CTET Previous Year Question Paper Highlights The CTET Previous year question papers can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. Check the highlights here: Particulars Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) No. of Papers 02 Total Questions 150 questions in each paper Type of Questions MCQs Marking Scheme 1 mark for each correct answer

No negative marking Official Website ctet.nic.in CTET Question Papers February 2026 PDF The candidates can download the latest question paper of CTET exam held in the month of Feb 2026 to get an idea of the current trends in the paper. The CTET was held across two days on 07 & 08 Feb 2026. We have provided the paper-wise pdf here.

CTET Paper 1 (07 & 08 Feb 2026) 07 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set V Download PDF 07 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set U Download PDF 07 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set T Download PDF 07 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set S Download PDF 08 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set E Download PDF 08 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set D Download PDF 08 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set C Download PDF 08 Feb Paper 1 2026 Set B Download PDF CTET Paper 2 (07 & 08 Feb 2026) 07 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set Z Download PDF 07 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set Y Download PDF 07 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set X Download PDF 07 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set W Download PDF 08 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set J Download PDF 08 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set I Download PDF 08 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set H Download PDF 08 Feb Paper 2 2026 Set G Download PDF CTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download