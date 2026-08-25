CTET 2026 Postponed: Application Window Reopens From August 25, Revised Exam Date Soon

CTET Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has re-opened the application portal for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. The CBSE has published a notice on its website which mentions the re-opening of the application. The candidates can fill the application form between 25 August to 01 September 2026. This also means that the CTET exam, which was earlier scheduled for 06 September has now been postponed. The information about the postponement is also mentioned in the notice. However, there are no confirmed dates for CTET September 2026. This a golden opportunity for the candidates who were left not able to fill the application form within the previous prescribed timeline.

CTET 2026 Highlights

The CBSE has invited the online applications for the CTET September session 2026 between 11 May to 10 June 2026. The exam was scheduled for 06 September. But, the CBSE has now announced the re-opening of the application process and the postponement of the exam. Check the highlights in the table below: