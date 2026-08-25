CTET 2026 Postponed: Application Window Reopens From August 25, Revised Exam Date Soon
CTET Exam 2026: The CBSE has released the notice regarding the CTET 22nd edition 2026. The notice states that the CBSE is reopening the application portal for the CTET September session 2026 and the candidates can apply between 25 August to 01 September 2026 at ctet.nic.in. Check this article to know the details.
Key Points
- CBSE re-opened the CTET 2026 application portal for the September session.
- Candidates can apply for CTET 2026 between August 25 and September 01, 2026.
- The CTET 2026 exam, originally scheduled for September 06, has been postponed.
CTET Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has re-opened the application portal for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. The CBSE has published a notice on its website which mentions the re-opening of the application. The candidates can fill the application form between 25 August to 01 September 2026. This also means that the CTET exam, which was earlier scheduled for 06 September has now been postponed. The information about the postponement is also mentioned in the notice. However, there are no confirmed dates for CTET September 2026. This a golden opportunity for the candidates who were left not able to fill the application form within the previous prescribed timeline.
CTET 2026 Highlights
The CBSE has invited the online applications for the CTET September session 2026 between 11 May to 10 June 2026. The exam was scheduled for 06 September. But, the CBSE has now announced the re-opening of the application process and the postponement of the exam. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026
|
Registration Dates
|
11 May to 10 June 2026
|
Exam Date
|
06 September 2026 (Postponed)
|
Re-Open of Application Dates
|
25 August to 01 September 2026
|
Official Website
|
ctet.nic.in
CTET Exam 2026 Postponed: Check Notice
The CBSE has conducted 21 editions of the CTET exam till date. Now, the 22nd edition of the examination which is going to be conducted on 06 September has been postponed because the CBSE has re-opened the application portal giving the opportunity to the candidates who didn’t fill the form in the previous timeline.
CTET Exam Postponed 2026 Notice
CTET 2026 New Application Dates
The candidates who wish to apply for the CTET 2026 September session can apply between 25 August to 01 September 2026. This is the last chance for the candidates who want to apply for CTET. Therefore, do not wait till the last date to apply.
Direct Link to Apply for CTET 2026
Why CTET September 2026 Has Been Postponed?
The CTET exam which was scheduled for 06 September 2026 now stands postponed due to the decision of the CBSE to re-open the application portal. The application portal has been re-opened because of a Supreme Court decision which has emphasized the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.