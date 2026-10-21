CG SET Answer Key 2026 Released at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in: Download Subject-Wise Model Answer PDF
CG SET Answer Key 2026: CG SET Answer Key 2026 has been released on October 21, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download their provisional answer key PDF from the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Check this article for the CG SET Answer Key 2026 direct link and objection process.
Key Points
- CG SET 2026 provisional answer keys were released on October 21, 2026.
- Candidates can submit objections to the answer key until October 26, 2026, 3 PM.
- Keys for Paper-I and Paper-II are available on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
CG SET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) has released the provisional answer keys for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET 2026) on October 21, 2026. The keys are available for Paper-I (General Paper) and Paper-II in both English and Hindi. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their answers by visiting the official website. The board has also given candidates a chance to raise objections if they find any answer incorrect. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to download the answer key, and other important details.
CG SET Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details at a glance so candidates can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET 2026)
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Conducting Organisation
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Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) / CGSSB
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Department / Nodal Agency
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Directorate of Higher Education, Govt. of Chhattisgarh
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Written Examination Date
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04 October 2026
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Provisional Model Answer Key Date
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21 October 2026
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Objection Window Open Till
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26 October 2026 till 3 PM
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Answer Key Status
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Provisionally Released (Model Answers)
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Papers Covered
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Paper-I (General Paper), Paper-II (English), Paper-II (Hindi) & other subjects
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Mode of Verification
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Online via Official Portal
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Objection Portal Link
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Active under Candidate Login
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Objection Processing Fee
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₹50 per question challenged
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Mandatory Document Requirement
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Authentic proof/references in PDF (Guidebooks not allowed as valid proof)
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Official Web Portal
CG SET Answer Key 2026 Download PDF
The Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) answer keys are now available on the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam for the English, Hindi, and General paper can now check and download their provisional answer key PDF from the direct link given below:
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CG SET Answer Key 2026 Subject-Wise Paper
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Download PDF
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For English
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For Hindi
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For General
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For Political Science
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For Economics
Steps to Download CG SET Answer Key 2026
Candidates who appeared in the CG SET Paper 2 Answer Key 2026 exam can download the provisional answer key online. Check the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the "Model Answers" tab in the top menu.
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Find the notice for Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET26) model answers.
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Choose your paper: Paper-I (General Paper), Paper-II (English) or Paper-II (Hindi).
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The answer key PDF will open on your screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
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Take a printout and match your answers with the model answers to estimate your score.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com