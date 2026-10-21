CG SET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) has released the provisional answer keys for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET 2026) on October 21, 2026. The keys are available for Paper-I (General Paper) and Paper-II in both English and Hindi. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their answers by visiting the official website. The board has also given candidates a chance to raise objections if they find any answer incorrect. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to download the answer key, and other important details.

CG SET Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key details at a glance so candidates can check them quickly.