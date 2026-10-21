TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Admit Card PDF - Direct Link Here

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to conduct the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 and 2A) on 01 November 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination should download the hall ticket pdf which is available on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates are required to login to their accounts to download the admit card. The admit card is a very important document as there will be no entry inside the examination hall without it. After downloading the admit card, take a printout of it.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the TNPSC is going to fill a total of 821 vacancies in the Group 2 and Group 2A Services. Check the highlights in the table below: