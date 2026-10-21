TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Admit Card PDF - Direct Link Here
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026: The TNPSC has released the hall ticket pdf for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group 2) on 21 October 2026 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Check this article to get the download link and other details.
Key Points
- Admit cards for TNPSC Group 2/2A Exam 2026 will be released on 21 October 2026.
- The preliminary exam is scheduled for 01 November 2026 to fill 821 vacancies.
- Candidates must download hall tickets from tnpsc.gov.in using their login credentials.
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to conduct the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 and 2A) on 01 November 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination should download the hall ticket pdf which is available on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates are required to login to their accounts to download the admit card. The admit card is a very important document as there will be no entry inside the examination hall without it. After downloading the admit card, take a printout of it.
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the TNPSC is going to fill a total of 821 vacancies in the Group 2 and Group 2A Services. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 and 2A Services)
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No. of Vacancies
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821
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Notification No.
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07/2026
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Preliminary Exam Date
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01 November 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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21 October 2026
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Exam Timing
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09:30 am to 12:30 pm
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-based)
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Official Website
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tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination scheduled to be held on 01 November 2026 should download the hall ticket pdf from the direct link provided here.
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TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026
How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026
To download the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026, the candidates are required to follow the steps provided here:
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Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
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Go to the homepage, and click on the Exam Dashboard.
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Now, click on the “COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION - II (GROUP II AND IIA SERVICES) - 07/2026”.
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Click on the link given for “Hall Ticket for Preliminary Examination”.
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Click on Registered User.
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Enter your Login ID, password, and security code to login.
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Download your admit card in a pdf format and take a printout of it.
Details Mentioned on TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026
The following details will be mentioned on the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2026:
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Candidate’s Name
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Candidate’s Roll Number
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Candidate’s Registration Number/ Application Number
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Father’s Name
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Mother’s Name
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Candidate’s Photograph
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Candidate’s Signature
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Exam Name
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Exam Subject
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Subject Code
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Exam Timings
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Exam Centre Name
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Exam Centre Address
TNPSC Group 2 Exam Timings 2026
The TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination will be held on 01 November 2026 in a single session from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm across 38 districts in the state. The exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper based mode or OMR-sheet based exam. The candidates are advised to reach the examination venue at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.