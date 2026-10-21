MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at mppsc.mp.gov.in - Link Active
MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026: The MPPSC has released the ADPO admit card today, on 21 October 2026. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download their hall ticket pdf from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check this article to know the exam date, timings, admit card download process, and other details.
Key Points
- MPPSC ADPO admit cards were released on 21 October 2026.
- The written examination for ADPO posts will be held on 01 November 2026.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 107 ADPO Gazetted Class II posts.
MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to conduct the written examination for the recruitment to the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) on 01 November 2026. The MPPSC has released the admit card for the written examination on 21 October 2026. This release date was mentioned in the exam date notice released earlier by the MPPSC to announce the new exam date for the MPPSC ADPO written examination. Earlier, the written examination was scheduled to be held on 18 October, which was postponed to be held on 01 November. Once the admit card link gets active on the official website, the candidates will be able to download the hall ticket pdf.
MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the MPPSC is going to fill a total of 107 ADPO posts which are Gazetted Class II posts under the Madhya Pradesh Government Home Department. Check the highlights here.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO)
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Post Category
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Gazetted Class II (Permanent)
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Advertisement No
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03/2026
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Written Exam Date
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01 November 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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21 October 2026 (OUT)
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Job Location
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Madhya Pradesh
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Official Website
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mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The MPPSC ADPO admit card 2026 is now available to download on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The direct link will be made available here to download the admit card.
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MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026
How to Download MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026
To download the MPPSC ADPO admit card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided below:
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Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Notifications section.
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Click on View All.
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Now, click on the Call Letter for “Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO)” link.
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Enter your username, password, and security code to login.
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The admit card pdf will open on your screen.
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Click on the download button and save it for your reference.
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Also, take a printout of the admit card.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.