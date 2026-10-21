MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at mppsc.mp.gov.in - Link Active

MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to conduct the written examination for the recruitment to the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) on 01 November 2026. The MPPSC has released the admit card for the written examination on 21 October 2026. This release date was mentioned in the exam date notice released earlier by the MPPSC to announce the new exam date for the MPPSC ADPO written examination. Earlier, the written examination was scheduled to be held on 18 October, which was postponed to be held on 01 November. Once the admit card link gets active on the official website, the candidates will be able to download the hall ticket pdf.

MPPSC ADPO Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the MPPSC is going to fill a total of 107 ADPO posts which are Gazetted Class II posts under the Madhya Pradesh Government Home Department. Check the highlights here.