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NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Check Cutoff Trends, Fees, and Seat Matrix Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 18:56 IST

NEET PG counselling schedule is out and can be checked on mcc.nic.in. For admission to MS and MD programs candidates can check the top colleges list shared in the article below. It also details cutoff trends, fees, and seat matrix to help candidates make an informed decision.

NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Check Cutoff Trends, Fees, and Seat Matrix Here
NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Check Cutoff Trends, Fees, and Seat Matrix Here

NEET PG 2026: NEET PG counselling for Round 1 is ongoing; meanwhile, candidates can check the admission possibilities for MS (Master of Surgery) and MD (Doctor of Medicine) programs through NEET PG 2026 results. To find out admission options at top medical colleges like Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Government Medical College, Kozhikode etc, candidates can check top college list along with previous year cutoff trends and fees to analyze seat availability. Getting admission to the best medical colleges of India through NEET PG 2026 counseling round process is a landmark achievement for which proper planning and data analysis are prerequisites. While dealing with the intricate issues of filling choices for All India Quota (AIQ), Central & Deemed University seats, it becomes very important to have knowledge about institutional dynamics, including cutoffs in history, closing ranks based on categories, fee structure, and updated seat matrix, among other things. Whether it is the premier Institutes of National Importance such as AIIMS and PGIMER, state government run medical colleges, or reputable private universities, the following article will help you in getting admitted to the MD/MS/DNB specialty of your choice.

Check| NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC Introduces Changes in Allotment, Reporting, Upgradation and Withdrawal (Resignation) of Allotted Seat 

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Key Details

Candidates can find AIQ and State Counselling schedule PG 2026 along with other counselling details from the table shared below. 

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Body 

  • Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for AIQ/Central/Deemed/DNB seats

  •  State DMEs manage State Quota seats.

NEET PG 2026 Result

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Result Website 

nbe.edu.in

Round 1 Schedule (AIQ)

  • Registration from October 12 to 21, 2026 

  • Choice filling from October 13 to 24, 2026

  • Last date of joining is November 2, 2026.

Round 2 Schedule (AIQ)

  • November 6 to November 14, 2026 

  • Last date of joining is November 23, 2026.

Round 3 Schedule (AIQ)

  • November 6 to November 14, 2026 

  • Last date of joining is November 23, 2026.

Stray Vacancy Round

  • December 16 to December 24, 2026 (AIQ)

  • Joining deadline is December 31, 2026.

Academic Session

Expected to begin on November 20, 2026

Official Website 

mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling

NEET PG MD Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find previous year Round 1 opening and closing rank shared below. ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital ranked high in offering competitive seats for MD (Doctor of Medicine) program, with its admission opening at 1 and closing at 15 for general category. 

Candidates can check institution-wise opening and closing ranks for general category shared below.  

College Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital

1

15

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

88

129

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC)

30

74

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute

8

228

Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai

109

286

Government Medical College, Patiala

13

641

B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

19

167

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur

134

439

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

76

202

Seth GS Medical College (KEM Hospital), Mumbai

66

93

Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College, Cuttack

193

407

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)

34

141

Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC)

75

296

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion), Mumbai

47

119

Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital

295

333

NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: State-Wise Fees Distribution 

The table shared below offers a comprehensive list of top medical colleges fees distribution.  The colleges offer NEET PG courses in MS (Master of Surgery) and MD (Doctor of Medicine). ABVIMS (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences) & Dr. RML Hospital tops the list in offering the most affordable post graduation courses. Check the details shared below. 

College Name

State 

Annual NEET PG Tuition Fee

Total 3-Year MD/MS Course Fee

ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital

New Delhi 

INR 41,000

INR 1,23,000 – INR 1,33,500

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Kerala 

INR 54,000 - INR 69,000

INR 1,62,000 -- INR 2,08,000

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC)

New Delhi 

INR 41,000 – INR 54,700

INR 1,15,000 – INR 1,64,000

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute

Karnataka 

INR 41,000 – INR 1,24,000

INR 1,23,000 – INR 3,77,000

Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai

Tamil Nadu

INR 40,000 – INR 50,000

INR 1,20,000 – INR 1,50,000

Government Medical College, Patiala

Punjab

INR 1,00,000 – INR 1,25,000

INR 3,00,000 – INR 3,75,000

B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

Gujarat

INR 30,000

INR 90,000

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur

Rajasthan

INR 21,600 – INR 31,600

INR 64,890 – INR 95,025

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

Telangana

INR 27,000 – INR 28,100

INR 81,000 – INR 84,300

Seth GS Medical College (KEM Hospital), Mumbai

Maharashtra 

INR 1,23,200 – INR 1,60,000

INR 3,69,600 – INR 4,80,000

Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College, Cuttack

Odisha 

INR 38,000 – INR 58,800

INR 1,14,000 – INR 1,76,490

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)

Delhi 

INR 10,000 – INR 13,000

INR 30,000 – INR 39,000

Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC)

Delhi

INR 13,000

INR 39,000

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion), Mumbai

Maharashtra 

INR 1,25,000 – INR 1,50,000

INR 3,75,000 – INR 4,50,000

Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital

Maharashtra 

INR 1,27,660 – INR 1,52,100

INR 3,82,980 – INR 4,56,300

NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Institute-Wise Seat Matrix 

Given below is institute wise seats available for each medical colleges. With most number of seats close 753 SMS Medical College, Jaipur stays at the top in the list. Check the complete list shared below. 

Name of Institute

Number of Seats

SMS Medical College, Jaipur

753

Madras Medical College, Chennai

615

B J Medical College, Ahmedabad

581

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

574

King George Medical University, Lucknow

471

Christian Medical College, Vellore

394

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi

378

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

376

Grant Medical College, Mumbai

343

Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai

332

Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata

323

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore

318

Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

316

Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar

307

Government Medical College, Nagpur

302

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Sitapur, Jaipur

299

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

297

MGM Medical College, Indore

296

Chettinad Hospital & Research Institute, Kanchipuram

294

Government Medical College, Srinagar

293

National Institute of Medical Science & Research, Jaipur

291

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 18:56 IST
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