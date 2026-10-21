NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Check Cutoff Trends, Fees, and Seat Matrix Here
NEET PG counselling schedule is out and can be checked on mcc.nic.in. For admission to MS and MD programs candidates can check the top colleges list shared in the article below. It also details cutoff trends, fees, and seat matrix to help candidates make an informed decision.
NEET PG 2026: NEET PG counselling for Round 1 is ongoing; meanwhile, candidates can check the admission possibilities for MS (Master of Surgery) and MD (Doctor of Medicine) programs through NEET PG 2026 results. To find out admission options at top medical colleges like Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Government Medical College, Kozhikode etc, candidates can check top college list along with previous year cutoff trends and fees to analyze seat availability. Getting admission to the best medical colleges of India through NEET PG 2026 counseling round process is a landmark achievement for which proper planning and data analysis are prerequisites. While dealing with the intricate issues of filling choices for All India Quota (AIQ), Central & Deemed University seats, it becomes very important to have knowledge about institutional dynamics, including cutoffs in history, closing ranks based on categories, fee structure, and updated seat matrix, among other things. Whether it is the premier Institutes of National Importance such as AIIMS and PGIMER, state government run medical colleges, or reputable private universities, the following article will help you in getting admitted to the MD/MS/DNB specialty of your choice.
Check| NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC Introduces Changes in Allotment, Reporting, Upgradation and Withdrawal (Resignation) of Allotted Seat
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Key Details
Candidates can find AIQ and State Counselling schedule PG 2026 along with other counselling details from the table shared below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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NEET PG 2026 Result
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National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
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Result Website
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nbe.edu.in
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Round 1 Schedule (AIQ)
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Round 2 Schedule (AIQ)
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Round 3 Schedule (AIQ)
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Stray Vacancy Round
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Academic Session
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Expected to begin on November 20, 2026
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling
NEET PG MD Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find previous year Round 1 opening and closing rank shared below. ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital ranked high in offering competitive seats for MD (Doctor of Medicine) program, with its admission opening at 1 and closing at 15 for general category.
Candidates can check institution-wise opening and closing ranks for general category shared below.
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College Name
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital
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1
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15
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Government Medical College, Kozhikode
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88
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129
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC)
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30
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74
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Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute
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8
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228
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Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai
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109
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286
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Government Medical College, Patiala
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13
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641
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B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
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19
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167
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Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur
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134
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439
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Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
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76
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202
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Seth GS Medical College (KEM Hospital), Mumbai
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66
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93
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Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College, Cuttack
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193
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407
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Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)
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34
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141
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Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC)
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75
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296
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Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion), Mumbai
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47
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119
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Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital
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295
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333
NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: State-Wise Fees Distribution
The table shared below offers a comprehensive list of top medical colleges fees distribution. The colleges offer NEET PG courses in MS (Master of Surgery) and MD (Doctor of Medicine). ABVIMS (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences) & Dr. RML Hospital tops the list in offering the most affordable post graduation courses. Check the details shared below.
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College Name
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State
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Annual NEET PG Tuition Fee
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Total 3-Year MD/MS Course Fee
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ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital
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New Delhi
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INR 41,000
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INR 1,23,000 – INR 1,33,500
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Government Medical College, Kozhikode
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Kerala
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INR 54,000 - INR 69,000
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INR 1,62,000 -- INR 2,08,000
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC)
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New Delhi
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INR 41,000 – INR 54,700
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INR 1,15,000 – INR 1,64,000
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Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute
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Karnataka
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INR 41,000 – INR 1,24,000
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INR 1,23,000 – INR 3,77,000
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Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai
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Tamil Nadu
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INR 40,000 – INR 50,000
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INR 1,20,000 – INR 1,50,000
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Government Medical College, Patiala
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Punjab
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INR 1,00,000 – INR 1,25,000
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INR 3,00,000 – INR 3,75,000
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B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
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Gujarat
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INR 30,000
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INR 90,000
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Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur
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Rajasthan
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INR 21,600 – INR 31,600
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INR 64,890 – INR 95,025
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Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
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Telangana
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INR 27,000 – INR 28,100
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INR 81,000 – INR 84,300
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Seth GS Medical College (KEM Hospital), Mumbai
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Maharashtra
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INR 1,23,200 – INR 1,60,000
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INR 3,69,600 – INR 4,80,000
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Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College, Cuttack
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Odisha
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INR 38,000 – INR 58,800
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INR 1,14,000 – INR 1,76,490
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Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)
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Delhi
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INR 10,000 – INR 13,000
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INR 30,000 – INR 39,000
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Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC)
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Delhi
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INR 13,000
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INR 39,000
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Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion), Mumbai
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Maharashtra
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INR 1,25,000 – INR 1,50,000
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INR 3,75,000 – INR 4,50,000
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Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital
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Maharashtra
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INR 1,27,660 – INR 1,52,100
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INR 3,82,980 – INR 4,56,300
NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Institute-Wise Seat Matrix
Given below is institute wise seats available for each medical colleges. With most number of seats close 753 SMS Medical College, Jaipur stays at the top in the list. Check the complete list shared below.
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Name of Institute
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Number of Seats
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753
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615
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581
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574
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471
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394
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi
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378
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376
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343
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Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai
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332
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Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata
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323
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318
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316
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307
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302
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Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Sitapur, Jaipur
|
299
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297
|
296
|
294
|
293
|
291
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.