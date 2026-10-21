NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Check Cutoff Trends, Fees, and Seat Matrix Here

NEET PG 2026: NEET PG counselling for Round 1 is ongoing; meanwhile, candidates can check the admission possibilities for MS (Master of Surgery) and MD (Doctor of Medicine) programs through NEET PG 2026 results. To find out admission options at top medical colleges like Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Government Medical College, Kozhikode etc, candidates can check top college list along with previous year cutoff trends and fees to analyze seat availability. Getting admission to the best medical colleges of India through NEET PG 2026 counseling round process is a landmark achievement for which proper planning and data analysis are prerequisites. While dealing with the intricate issues of filling choices for All India Quota (AIQ), Central & Deemed University seats, it becomes very important to have knowledge about institutional dynamics, including cutoffs in history, closing ranks based on categories, fee structure, and updated seat matrix, among other things. Whether it is the premier Institutes of National Importance such as AIIMS and PGIMER, state government run medical colleges, or reputable private universities, the following article will help you in getting admitted to the MD/MS/DNB specialty of your choice.

Check| NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC Introduces Changes in Allotment, Reporting, Upgradation and Withdrawal (Resignation) of Allotted Seat NEET PG Counselling 2026: Key Details Candidates can find AIQ and State Counselling schedule PG 2026 along with other counselling details from the table shared below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for AIQ/Central/Deemed/DNB seats

State DMEs manage State Quota seats. NEET PG 2026 Result National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Result Website nbe.edu.in Round 1 Schedule (AIQ) Registration from October 12 to 21, 2026

Choice filling from October 13 to 24, 2026

Last date of joining is November 2, 2026. Round 2 Schedule (AIQ) November 6 to November 14, 2026

Last date of joining is November 23, 2026. Round 3 Schedule (AIQ) November 6 to November 14, 2026

Last date of joining is November 23, 2026. Stray Vacancy Round December 16 to December 24, 2026 (AIQ)

Joining deadline is December 31, 2026. Academic Session Expected to begin on November 20, 2026



Official Website mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling

NEET PG MD Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can find previous year Round 1 opening and closing rank shared below. ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital ranked high in offering competitive seats for MD (Doctor of Medicine) program, with its admission opening at 1 and closing at 15 for general category. Candidates can check institution-wise opening and closing ranks for general category shared below. College Name Opening Rank Closing Rank ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital 1 15 Government Medical College, Kozhikode 88 129 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) 30 74 Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute 8 228 Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai 109 286 Government Medical College, Patiala 13 641 B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad 19 167 Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur 134 439 Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad 76 202 Seth GS Medical College (KEM Hospital), Mumbai 66 93 Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College, Cuttack 193 407 Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) 34 141 Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) 75 296 Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion), Mumbai 47 119 Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital 295 333