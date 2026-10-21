NEET PG 2026 Choice Filling Process Explained; Dates, Strategy, Counselling Process
NEET PG 2026 choice filling is an important step in the counselling process. Read here to know all about choice filling process for NEET PG 2026 including strategy, important dates, how to fill choices, etc.
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is conducting the NEET PG 2026 counselling process. The registrations are underway and the choice filling and locking process will begin on October 21, 2026. There is a wide range of PG courses offered by the top medical colleges in the country. Students seeking admission to these courses and colleges have to register for the NEET PG counselling process 2026 after securing a rank in the exam. NEET PG counselling 2026 is conducted for 50% AIQ seats, state quotas, etc. Read the article below to know all about the NEET PG 2026 choice filling and locking process, strategy, dates, etc.
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Dates
NEET PG counselling process 2026 will be conducted in four rounds, majorly, i.e. Round 1, 2, 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. Check the table below to know the round-wise NEET PG counselling dates 2026:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registrations begin
|
October 12, 2026
|
Last date of registration
|
October 21, 2026
|
Choice filling and locking
|
October 13, 2026 to October 22, 2026
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
October 22, 2026 to October 23, 2026
|
NEET PG 2026 Seat Allotment Result (Round 1)
|
October 24, 2026
|
Round 2
|
Registrations
|
November 6, 2026 to November 11, 2026
|
Choice Filling and Locking
|
November 7, 2026 to November 12, 2026
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
November 12, 2026 to November 13, 2026
|
Seat allotment result
|
November 14, 2026
|
Round 3
|
Registrations
|
November 26, 2026 to December 1, 2026
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Choice Filling and Locking
|
November 27, 2026 to December 2, 2026
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Processing of Seat Allotment
|
December 2, 2026 to December 3, 2026
|
Seat allotment result
|
December 4, 2026
NEET PG 2026 Choice Filling
MCC considers the ranks achieved by the candidates in NEET PG exam 2026 and the order of choices filled by them in the counselling form. So, candidates should fill the preferred choices according to the priority. To get a seat in their preferred college, students have to fill the choice and they will be granted the seat according to their rank and category.
Choice filling and locking is an important stage when the candidates select the colleges and courses based on their priority and they then have to complete the document verification before the seat allotment result releases. The choice filling process is completely online and students have to make their choices during the NEET PG counselling registration process.
How to Fill Choices in NEET PG Counselling Form 2026?
Follow the process mentioned below to know how to fill and lock choice in NEET PG 2026 counselling:
- Open the official website of MCC, i.e. mcc.nic.in
- Click on Registration link and enter NEET PG roll number and password
- Go to Choice Filling tab in the candidate portal
- Add the preferred college in the order of priority starting with the most preferred to the least
- Review the selections made and lock choices.
- Submit and take a printout of the confirmation form
Candidates should note that once the choices have been made, these cannot be changed and will be locked.
Strategy to Fill and Lock Choices During NEET PG Counselling 2026
It is important to have a strong strategy when filling choices in the NEET PG form. Check below to know the best strategy to fill choices during the counselling process:
- Dream Choices: The top tier colleges should make to the top 10% to 20% of choices. Start with choosing the colleges which are categorized under the dream college list. Some colleges may seem competitive at the rank of candidate but should be kept as the top priority.
- Realistic Choices: These colleges will be the core list of colleges. Students can add the colleges where they think they will surely get a seat. This can be based on the previous year trends and cutoff. The rank of the student can appear reasonably competitive in this zone.
- Backup Choices: Students should add those colleges here which have a much lesser cutoff as that of the candidate. These would be the colleges which the candidates will be willing to join if they do not get a seat in the above chosen colleges.
Students should avoid making dummy choices and only list colleges and courses that they are genuinely interested in and are willing to join. They should also keep a check on the category and state cutoffs released by MCC.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Seat Distribution Overview
Check the table below to get an overview of distribution of seats across All India Quota, State Quota, etc.
|
Institution Type
|
Total Seats (2026–27)
|
AIQ Control (50%)
|
State Quota (50%)
|
Private/Deemed
|
Govt Colleges
|
33,088
|
~16,544
|
~16,544
|
0
|
Deemed Univ.
|
8,197
|
MCC counselling (100%)
|
—
|
8,197
|
Private Colleges
|
21,892
|
—
|
State counselling (100%)
|
21,892
|
DNB Seats
|
Not yet released
|
Included in AIQ
|
Included in State
|
Included
|
Total
|
63,177
|
—
|
—
|
—
Mistakes to Avoid In NEET PG Choice Filling 2026
Candidates should avoid the following mistakes in the NEET PG 2026 choice filling process:
- Missing the Last Date: Register for the NEET PG counselling process 2026 before the last date to avoid last minute hassle. Fill in personal and academic details, add choices, upload the documents and pay the application fees.
- Poor Ordering: Order the most preferred college and course to the least preferred. MCC will offer seats based on the ordering and ranks obtained.
- Ignoring Seat Matrix: Students should ensure that they check the seat matrix for Round 2, 3 and stray rounds to know the vacant seats.
- Incomplete Documents: Make sure that the documents uploaded are correct, clear and relevant. Reporting to the college with missing documents will result in cancellation of seats.
NEET PG choice filling 2026 is an important process for the candidates seeking PG medical admissions 2026-27. Students should regularly check MCC website, understand the seat matrix and rearrange preferences after each round.
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