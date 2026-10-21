NEET PG 2026 Choice Filling Process Explained; Dates, Strategy, Counselling Process

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Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is conducting the NEET PG 2026 counselling process. The registrations are underway and the choice filling and locking process will begin on October 21, 2026. There is a wide range of PG courses offered by the top medical colleges in the country. Students seeking admission to these courses and colleges have to register for the NEET PG counselling process 2026 after securing a rank in the exam. NEET PG counselling 2026 is conducted for 50% AIQ seats, state quotas, etc. Read the article below to know all about the NEET PG 2026 choice filling and locking process, strategy, dates, etc. NEET PG 2026 Counselling Dates NEET PG counselling process 2026 will be conducted in four rounds, majorly, i.e. Round 1, 2, 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. Check the table below to know the round-wise NEET PG counselling dates 2026:

Event Dates Registrations begin October 12, 2026 Last date of registration October 21, 2026 Choice filling and locking October 13, 2026 to October 22, 2026 Processing of Seat Allotment October 22, 2026 to October 23, 2026 NEET PG 2026 Seat Allotment Result (Round 1) October 24, 2026 Round 2 Registrations November 6, 2026 to November 11, 2026 Choice Filling and Locking November 7, 2026 to November 12, 2026 Processing of Seat Allotment November 12, 2026 to November 13, 2026 Seat allotment result November 14, 2026 Round 3 Registrations November 26, 2026 to December 1, 2026 Choice Filling and Locking November 27, 2026 to December 2, 2026 Processing of Seat Allotment December 2, 2026 to December 3, 2026 Seat allotment result December 4, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Choice Filling MCC considers the ranks achieved by the candidates in NEET PG exam 2026 and the order of choices filled by them in the counselling form. So, candidates should fill the preferred choices according to the priority. To get a seat in their preferred college, students have to fill the choice and they will be granted the seat according to their rank and category. Choice filling and locking is an important stage when the candidates select the colleges and courses based on their priority and they then have to complete the document verification before the seat allotment result releases. The choice filling process is completely online and students have to make their choices during the NEET PG counselling registration process. How to Fill Choices in NEET PG Counselling Form 2026?

Follow the process mentioned below to know how to fill and lock choice in NEET PG 2026 counselling: Open the official website of MCC, i.e. mcc.nic.in

Click on Registration link and enter NEET PG roll number and password

Go to Choice Filling tab in the candidate portal

Add the preferred college in the order of priority starting with the most preferred to the least

Review the selections made and lock choices.

Submit and take a printout of the confirmation form Candidates should note that once the choices have been made, these cannot be changed and will be locked. Strategy to Fill and Lock Choices During NEET PG Counselling 2026 It is important to have a strong strategy when filling choices in the NEET PG form. Check below to know the best strategy to fill choices during the counselling process:

Dream Choices: The top tier colleges should make to the top 10% to 20% of choices. Start with choosing the colleges which are categorized under the dream college list. Some colleges may seem competitive at the rank of candidate but should be kept as the top priority.

The top tier colleges should make to the top 10% to 20% of choices. Start with choosing the colleges which are categorized under the dream college list. Some colleges may seem competitive at the rank of candidate but should be kept as the top priority. Realistic Choices: These colleges will be the core list of colleges. Students can add the colleges where they think they will surely get a seat. This can be based on the previous year trends and cutoff. The rank of the student can appear reasonably competitive in this zone.

These colleges will be the core list of colleges. Students can add the colleges where they think they will surely get a seat. This can be based on the previous year trends and cutoff. The rank of the student can appear reasonably competitive in this zone. Backup Choices: Students should add those colleges here which have a much lesser cutoff as that of the candidate. These would be the colleges which the candidates will be willing to join if they do not get a seat in the above chosen colleges. Students should avoid making dummy choices and only list colleges and courses that they are genuinely interested in and are willing to join. They should also keep a check on the category and state cutoffs released by MCC.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Seat Distribution Overview Check the table below to get an overview of distribution of seats across All India Quota, State Quota, etc. Institution Type Total Seats (2026–27) AIQ Control (50%) State Quota (50%) Private/Deemed Govt Colleges 33,088 ~16,544 ~16,544 0 Deemed Univ. 8,197 MCC counselling (100%) — 8,197 Private Colleges 21,892 — State counselling (100%) 21,892 DNB Seats Not yet released Included in AIQ Included in State Included Total 63,177 — — — Mistakes to Avoid In NEET PG Choice Filling 2026 Candidates should avoid the following mistakes in the NEET PG 2026 choice filling process: Missing the Last Date: Register for the NEET PG counselling process 2026 before the last date to avoid last minute hassle. Fill in personal and academic details, add choices, upload the documents and pay the application fees.

Register for the NEET PG counselling process 2026 before the last date to avoid last minute hassle. Fill in personal and academic details, add choices, upload the documents and pay the application fees. Poor Ordering: Order the most preferred college and course to the least preferred. MCC will offer seats based on the ordering and ranks obtained.

Order the most preferred college and course to the least preferred. MCC will offer seats based on the ordering and ranks obtained. Ignoring Seat Matrix: Students should ensure that they check the seat matrix for Round 2, 3 and stray rounds to know the vacant seats.

Students should ensure that they check the seat matrix for Round 2, 3 and stray rounds to know the vacant seats. Incomplete Documents: Make sure that the documents uploaded are correct, clear and relevant. Reporting to the college with missing documents will result in cancellation of seats.