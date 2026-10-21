MP CM Announces 20,000 New Government Job Vacancy Orders in Education Department

Key Points MP to soon recruit 20,000 new government jobs in the education department.

200 new Sandipani schools & 200 new school buildings for tribal areas planned.

950 compassionate appointment letters distributed at Bhopal ceremony.

In a major boost for employment and rural infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has officially announced that the state government will soon start recruitment for 20,000 new government job vacancies in the education department. Speaking at a state event held at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal, the Chief Minister outlined plans to expand educational access by opening 200 new Sandipani schools and constructing 200 new school buildings across tribal dominated regions. The announcement drive handed out official appointment letters to 950 eligible candidates across administrative and teaching cadres. Key Highlights of MP Education Department New Recruitment Announcement Given below are some of the important highlights of the new recruitment announcements which were made by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh:-

Particular Details New Education Department Jobs 20,000 Upcoming Vacancies New Sandipani Schools Planned 200 New Institutions (Expanding the existing network of 369) Tribal Area Infrastructure 200 New School Buildings Sanctioned Compassionate Appointments Handed 950 Job Orders issued (661 Assistant Grade-2, 31 Primary Teachers, 262 Class- 4) MP Education Department Recruitment: New Vacancies Soon Addressing the job aspirants in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav revealed that the state has already finalised over 85000 government recruitments across various departments during its ongoing tenure. The upcoming 20,000 new government job vacancies in the education department will target multiple teaching and non-teaching cadres to meet staffing demands in primary and secondary schools, as per media sources. While detailed subject-wise notification dates and application criteria will be released soon on the official website sederp.educationporttal3.in, the recruitment drive aims to significantly lower candidate-to-teacher ratios across government schools.

New Sandipani Schools and Tribal Infrastructure Expansion To elevate basic education quality, the MP Government is scaling up its flagship Sandipani School Network. At present, with 369 campuses running, the state will add 200 new Sandipani schools to deliver modernised classrooms and digital learning modules. Furthermore, the state government has sanctioned 200 new school buildings dedicated to tribal majority districts, making sure structural safety and better facilities for the various student groups. 950 Compassionate Appointment Orders Issued By MP Government During the Bhopal ceremony, the Chief Minister and School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh distributed joining orders to 950 dependents of deceased government employees. The distributed positions included the following:- 661 Posts: Assistant Grade 3 Administrative Staff

31 Posts: Primary School Teachers

262 Posts:- Class IV/ Supporting Staff