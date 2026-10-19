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MP Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 13:57 IST

MPESB has released the MP Police Constable Driver syllabus for 2026, along with the exam pattern for 1000 vacancies. Candidates can download the topic-wise syllabus, subject weightage, and other important information in the article below.

MP Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern
MP Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Key Points

  • Online applications for MP Police Constable Driver opened Oct 15, 2026, closing Oct 29, 2026.
  • The written exam for the recruitment is scheduled for January 4, 2027.
  • MPESB aims to fill 1000 male Police Constable Driver vacancies through this process.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has started the online application submission process for candidates who are interested in applying for the MP Police Constable Driver recruitment process. Through this hiring process, MPESB aims to fill 1000 vacancies for the post of Police Constable Driver, which is for male candidates. The online process started on October 15, 2026, and will close on October 29, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2027. It is important that candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment understand the complete syllabus.

MP Police Constable Driver 2026 Syllabus PDF

Given below is the syllabus PDF for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Driver for the candidates who will be applying for this selection process:-

MP Police Constable Driver 2026

Syllabus PDF 

MP Police Constable Driver Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

As per the MP Police Constable Driver Syllabus, the written exam will include questions from subjects such as General Knowledge and Reasoning, Mental Aptitude and Intelligence Test, General Science, and Arithmetic. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the candidates who will be applying for this recruitment process:-

Subject

Topic-wise Syllabus

General Knowledge
  • National Dances of India
  • Science and Innovation
  • Famous places in India 
  • International Events
  • Music and Literature
  • Geography of India
  • Economics
  • Popular Books and Authors
  • National Events
  • Indian Culture
  • Political Science
  • Countries and their capitals
  • World Organisations, etc.

Mathematics
  • Simple Equations
  • Numbers and ages
  • Area
  • Average
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Mixture and Allegations
  • Simple Interest and Compound Interest
  • Time and Distance
  • Percentage
  • LCM and HCF
  • Quadratic equations
  • Boats and stream
  • Simplification
  • Mensuration, etc.

Reasoning
  • Word Sequence
  • Missing Letters
  • Assertion and Reasoning
  • Blood Relations
  • Coding and decoding
  • Arithmetic Reasoning
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Puzzle Test
  • Alphanumeric series
  • Number Series
  • Analytical reasoning, etc.

General Science
  • Laws of Motion
  • Work, Energy and Power
  • Thermodynamics
  • Units and Measurement
  • Organic Chemistry
  • Chemistry in everyday life
  • Current
  • Electric charge and field
  • Electromagnetic Induction
  • States of Matter, etc.

Also check, MP Police Constable Driver Salary 2026

MP Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern 2026

The written exam for the MP Police Constable Driver recruitment 2026 consists of 100 objective-type questions, which will have to be answered within 2 hours. Each question will have 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. Given below is the complete exam pattern for the MP Police Constable Driver selection process 2026:-

Subject

Total Marks

No. of Questions

Duration

General Knowledge & Reasoning

40

40

2 hours or 120 minutes

Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude

30

30

Science and Simple Maths

30

30

Total

100

100

2 Hours or 120 minutes

MP Police Constable Driver Selection Process

The MP Police Constable Driver selection process 2026 will have at least four stages. Candidates will have to qualify for all four stages of the selection process.

  • Written Exam: It is a computer-based objective test of 100 marks. Candidates will have to score above the category cutoff to qualify for stage two of the selection process.
  • PET and Trade Test: Qualified candidates will have to undergo physical standards verification and an important driving trade test. This evaluates vehicle operation, knowledge of Motor Vehicles Act rules, traffic sign identification, and mechanical troubleshooting.
  • Medical and Document Verification: Final evaluation includes medical tests and original document verification.

Also check, MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 13:57 IST
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