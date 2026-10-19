MP Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has started the online application submission process for candidates who are interested in applying for the MP Police Constable Driver recruitment process. Through this hiring process, MPESB aims to fill 1000 vacancies for the post of Police Constable Driver, which is for male candidates. The online process started on October 15, 2026, and will close on October 29, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2027. It is important that candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment understand the complete syllabus.

MP Police Constable Driver 2026 Syllabus PDF

Given below is the syllabus PDF for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Driver for the candidates who will be applying for this selection process:-