MP Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern
MPESB has released the MP Police Constable Driver syllabus for 2026, along with the exam pattern for 1000 vacancies. Candidates can download the topic-wise syllabus, subject weightage, and other important information in the article below.
Key Points
- Online applications for MP Police Constable Driver opened Oct 15, 2026, closing Oct 29, 2026.
- The written exam for the recruitment is scheduled for January 4, 2027.
- MPESB aims to fill 1000 male Police Constable Driver vacancies through this process.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has started the online application submission process for candidates who are interested in applying for the MP Police Constable Driver recruitment process. Through this hiring process, MPESB aims to fill 1000 vacancies for the post of Police Constable Driver, which is for male candidates. The online process started on October 15, 2026, and will close on October 29, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2027. It is important that candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment understand the complete syllabus.
MP Police Constable Driver 2026 Syllabus PDF
Given below is the syllabus PDF for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Driver for the candidates who will be applying for this selection process:-
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MP Police Constable Driver 2026
MP Police Constable Driver Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
As per the MP Police Constable Driver Syllabus, the written exam will include questions from subjects such as General Knowledge and Reasoning, Mental Aptitude and Intelligence Test, General Science, and Arithmetic. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the candidates who will be applying for this recruitment process:-
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Subject
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Topic-wise Syllabus
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General Knowledge
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Mathematics
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Reasoning
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General Science
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Also check, MP Police Constable Driver Salary 2026
MP Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern 2026
The written exam for the MP Police Constable Driver recruitment 2026 consists of 100 objective-type questions, which will have to be answered within 2 hours. Each question will have 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. Given below is the complete exam pattern for the MP Police Constable Driver selection process 2026:-
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Subject
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Total Marks
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No. of Questions
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Duration
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General Knowledge & Reasoning
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40
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40
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2 hours or 120 minutes
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Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude
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30
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30
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Science and Simple Maths
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30
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30
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Total
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100
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100
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2 Hours or 120 minutes
MP Police Constable Driver Selection Process
The MP Police Constable Driver selection process 2026 will have at least four stages. Candidates will have to qualify for all four stages of the selection process.
- Written Exam: It is a computer-based objective test of 100 marks. Candidates will have to score above the category cutoff to qualify for stage two of the selection process.
- PET and Trade Test: Qualified candidates will have to undergo physical standards verification and an important driving trade test. This evaluates vehicle operation, knowledge of Motor Vehicles Act rules, traffic sign identification, and mechanical troubleshooting.
- Medical and Document Verification: Final evaluation includes medical tests and original document verification.
Also check, MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.