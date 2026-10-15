MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1000 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in; Check Eligibility Here

Key Points MPESB opens applications for 1000 Constable Driver posts in 2026.

Applications are open from 15 October to 29 October 2026.

Application modification is available until 03 November 2026.

MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has started the application process for Direct Recruitment of Constable (Driver) under Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, MP for a total of 1000 posts. The candidates can apply between 15 October to 29 October 2026. The candidates will also be able to modify their submitted applications till 03 November 2026. The Constable Driver posts are going to be filled in the Special Armed Forces and District Police Force. Only male candidates are invited to apply for this recruitment. Candidates who are not permanent domiciles of Madhya Pradesh can submit their application only under the Unreserved Open category. While applying, the candidate will record their preference for cadre and unit. MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the MPESB is going to fill a total of 1000 vacancies of Constable Driver posts in the Special Armed Forces and District Police Force. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Constable Driver Department Name Home (Police) Department No. of Vacancies 1000 Application Dates 15 October to 29 October 2026 Application Modification Dates 15 October to 03 November 2026 Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the MP Police Constable Driver recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

How to Apply for MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 To apply for the MP Police Constable Driver recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below: Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the Latest Updates section and click on the “Online Form - Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment Test - 2026“ link.

Firstly fill the Profile Registration Form and after that through the generated credentials you will be able to fill the application form.

Enter your application number, date of birth, profile password, and solve the puzzle.

Click on the Proceed Further button.

Fill the application form with all the required details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Submit the form and save it for future reference.

MP Police Constable Driver Application Fee 2026 The candidates will have to pay an application fee which includes the MPESB’s fee and Police Department's Departmental Fee. Fee Type For Unreserved Candidates For SC/ST/OBC/EWS Candidates (MP Domicile Only) Board's Examination Fee Rs. 500/- Rs. 250/- Police Department's Departmental Fee Rs. 200/- Rs. 100/- MP Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2026 The candidates who are planning to apply for the Constable Driver recruitment should meet the prescribed educational qualification and age limit. Educational Qualification S.No. Designation Educational Qualification for UR, SC, and OBC Educational Qualification for ST 1. Constable (Driver) Passed 10th class examination or Higher Secondary or equivalent examination under 10+2 system from a recognized board/institution. Passed 8th class examination or equivalent from a recognized institution.

Age Limit Candidates belonging to the General/ Unreserved category must have completed the prescribed age on 29/10/2026, minimum 18 years and should not exceed the maximum age. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates (only for domicile candidates of MP). S.No. Applicant Category Maximum Age Limit 1 Male - Unreserved of Madhya Pradesh 33 years 2 Male - Candidates of Economically Weaker Section category of Madhya Pradesh 33 years 3 Male - All candidates domiciled in other states 33 years 4 Male - Candidate of Reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) 38 years 5 Male - Employees of Government/Corporation/Board/Autonomous institutions of all categories and Home Guard candidates 38 years 6 Male - Inter-caste marriage with unreserved and reserved category 38 years 7 Male - Unreserved category Vikram Award winner 33 + 5 = 38 years 8 Male - Reserved category Vikram Award winner 38 + 5 = 43 years