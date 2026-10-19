MP Police Driver Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Basic Pay, Allowances & Benefits
MP Police Driver Salary 2026: MP Police Constable Driver posts offer a pay scale of ₹19,500 to ₹62,000 per month. Trainees get a 70%, 80%, and 90% stipend over three years. Check this article to get complete details about its in-hand salary, basic pay, and more.
Key Points
- MP Police Constable Driver pay scale is ₹19,500-₹62,000, with probation stipends.
- Applications for 1,000 Constable Driver posts open Oct 15-29, 2026.
- Confirmed constables receive DA, HRA, TA, and other government benefits.
MP Police Driver Salary 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Driver post is a popular choice among candidates who want a stable government job in the police department. Every year, thousands of youngsters apply for this role through the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB). Along with respect and job security, the salary and benefits attract many aspirants. In this article to know about the MP Police Constable Driver salary 2026 in detail along with the pay scale, pay level, in-hand salary, allowances, and other benefits.
MP Police Constable Driver Salary 2026 Overview
The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable (Driver) recruitment is a regular state government job with a good pay scale. The table below gives the key facts about the recruitment and the salary; check this before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB / MPPEB)
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Department
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Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Govt. of MP
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Post Name
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Constable (Driver)
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Total Vacancies
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1,000 Posts(SAF: 200 | District Police Force: 800)
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Job Type
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Permanent, State Cadre
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Gender Eligibility
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Male Candidates Only
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Pay Scale (7th Pay Matrix)
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₹19,500 – ₹62,000 per month (Starting Basic Pay: ₹19,500)
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Probation Stipend Structure
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1st Year: 70% | 2nd Year: 80% | 3rd Year: 90% of minimum pay scale + allowances
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Application Window
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15 October 2026 to 29 October 2026(Form Correction up to 03 November 2026)
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Selection Process
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Written Exam (CBT) Physical Test (PET/PMT) Trade Test (Driving) DV & Medical
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Official Website
MP Police Driver Salary 2026
The MP Police Constable Driver salary is fixed in the pay scale of ₹19,500 to ₹62,000 per month, with a starting basic pay of ₹19,500. During the first three years, selected candidates receive a stipend of 70%, 80% and 90% of the minimum pay, which comes to about ₹13,650, ₹15,600 and ₹17,550 respectively. After confirmation, full pay applies along with DA, HRA, and other allowances. Job portals estimate the gross monthly salary at roughly ₹26,000 to ₹35,000, depending on the posting location.
MP Police Driver In-Hand Salary 2026
The in-hand salary is the amount a constable actually receives each month after deductions such as NPS contribution and professional tax. The official notification gives only the pay scale and the stipend percentages, not a fixed in-hand figure. The amounts below are therefore approximate and will vary with the posting location and the allowances applicable.
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Service Stage
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Basic Pay / Stipend Calculation
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Approx. In-Hand Monthly Salary
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Probation Year 1
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70% of Basic Pay: ₹13,650/month
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~₹13,650
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Probation Year 2
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80% of Basic Pay: ₹15,600/month
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~₹15,600
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Probation Year 3
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90% of Basic Pay: ₹17,550/month
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~₹17,550
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After Confirmation
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100% Basic Pay: Starting at ₹19,500/month
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~₹28,000 – ₹35,000
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Maximum Pay Scale
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Pay Ceiling: Up to ₹62,000 (Level 4 Pay Matrix)
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₹75,000+
MP Police Constable Driver Salary Per Month 2026
The MP Police Constable Driver monthly salary starts at ₹19,500 basic pay and can rise to ₹62,000 with increments. During the three training years, the monthly stipend is about ₹13,650, ₹15,600, and ₹17,550. After confirmation, DA, HRA and other allowances are added to the basic pay. The gross monthly salary is estimated at ₹26,000 to ₹35,000, depending on the posting location. Senior constables with higher pay and allowances can earn around ₹75,000 or more per month, as per job portals.
MP Police Driver Allowances and Benefits 2026
Besides the basic pay, confirmed constables receive several allowances and benefits that raise the monthly salary. The exact amounts depend on the posting location and the rates the MP Government approves from time to time. The notification lists no fixed figures, so the details below are general.
Allowances
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Dearness Allowance (DA): Paid on basic pay to offset inflation and revised by the government periodically.
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House Rent Allowance (HRA): Depends on the city or town of posting.
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Travel Allowance (TA): Paid for official travel and duty.
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Other allowances: Other government allowances may apply as approved by the state.
Benefits
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Job security: It is a permanent, regular state government post.
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Career growth: Regular increments take the pay up to ₹62,000, and promotions follow departmental rules.
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Uniform and duty facilities: Police personnel receive these as per department norms.
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Government service perks: These include leave and retirement benefits under state rules.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com