MP Police Driver Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Basic Pay, Allowances & Benefits

Key Points MP Police Constable Driver pay scale is ₹19,500-₹62,000, with probation stipends.

Applications for 1,000 Constable Driver posts open Oct 15-29, 2026.

Confirmed constables receive DA, HRA, TA, and other government benefits.

MP Police Driver Salary 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Driver post is a popular choice among candidates who want a stable government job in the police department. Every year, thousands of youngsters apply for this role through the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB). Along with respect and job security, the salary and benefits attract many aspirants. In this article to know about the MP Police Constable Driver salary 2026 in detail along with the pay scale, pay level, in-hand salary, allowances, and other benefits. MP Police Constable Driver Salary 2026 Overview The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable (Driver) recruitment is a regular state government job with a good pay scale. The table below gives the key facts about the recruitment and the salary; check this before applying.

Particulars Details Recruiting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB / MPPEB) Department Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Govt. of MP Post Name Constable (Driver) Total Vacancies 1,000 Posts(SAF: 200 | District Police Force: 800) Job Type Permanent, State Cadre Gender Eligibility Male Candidates Only Pay Scale (7th Pay Matrix) ₹19,500 – ₹62,000 per month (Starting Basic Pay: ₹19,500) Probation Stipend Structure 1st Year: 70% | 2nd Year: 80% | 3rd Year: 90% of minimum pay scale + allowances Application Window 15 October 2026 to 29 October 2026(Form Correction up to 03 November 2026) Selection Process Written Exam (CBT) Physical Test (PET/PMT) Trade Test (Driving) DV & Medical Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Driver Salary 2026 The MP Police Constable Driver salary is fixed in the pay scale of ₹19,500 to ₹62,000 per month, with a starting basic pay of ₹19,500. During the first three years, selected candidates receive a stipend of 70%, 80% and 90% of the minimum pay, which comes to about ₹13,650, ₹15,600 and ₹17,550 respectively. After confirmation, full pay applies along with DA, HRA, and other allowances. Job portals estimate the gross monthly salary at roughly ₹26,000 to ₹35,000, depending on the posting location. MP Police Driver In-Hand Salary 2026 The in-hand salary is the amount a constable actually receives each month after deductions such as NPS contribution and professional tax. The official notification gives only the pay scale and the stipend percentages, not a fixed in-hand figure. The amounts below are therefore approximate and will vary with the posting location and the allowances applicable.

Service Stage Basic Pay / Stipend Calculation Approx. In-Hand Monthly Salary Probation Year 1 70% of Basic Pay: ₹13,650/month ~₹13,650 Probation Year 2 80% of Basic Pay: ₹15,600/month ~₹15,600 Probation Year 3 90% of Basic Pay: ₹17,550/month ~₹17,550 After Confirmation 100% Basic Pay: Starting at ₹19,500/month ~₹28,000 – ₹35,000 Maximum Pay Scale Pay Ceiling: Up to ₹62,000 (Level 4 Pay Matrix) ₹75,000+ MP Police Constable Driver Salary Per Month 2026 The MP Police Constable Driver monthly salary starts at ₹19,500 basic pay and can rise to ₹62,000 with increments. During the three training years, the monthly stipend is about ₹13,650, ₹15,600, and ₹17,550. After confirmation, DA, HRA and other allowances are added to the basic pay. The gross monthly salary is estimated at ₹26,000 to ₹35,000, depending on the posting location. Senior constables with higher pay and allowances can earn around ₹75,000 or more per month, as per job portals.