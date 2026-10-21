School Assembly News Headlines (October 22, 2026): National, International, Sports, Business & Education News

School assembly news headlines for October 22, 2026 bring together the biggest developments of the day from India and around the world in one place. The national front saw high-profile diplomatic engagement in Mumbai, a fresh honour for a historic Indian site and a push for a stronger research ecosystem. Globally, attention stayed on peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, rising oil prices in West Asia and a new health alert in Africa. Sports delivered a rich medal haul for India at the Asian Para Games and a fresh start for the men's cricket team in New Zealand. The business pages were dominated by a record-breaking IPO and a cautious day on the stock market. In education, the NEET PG seat matrix, UGC NET exam dates and banking recruitment updates held importance for students. Read the full article below for all the top headlines of the day.

Thought of the Day

“The beautiful thing about learning is nobody can take it away from you.”

— B.B. King, (legendary American blues musician)

Meaning: Knowledge is one treasure that stays with us forever. Grades, medals and belongings can be lost, but whatever we truly learn becomes a permanent part of us. So students should keep learning something new every day, because education is an investment that no one can ever steal.

Also Read: