JEE Advanced 3rd Attempt Dilemma: Extra Chance or Wasted Years?

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A major debate has been ongoing in the Indian engineering ecosystem on introducing a third attempt for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced). Over 12,000 engineering students and aspirants have signed a petition to the Ministry of Education for a third attempt or a three year window to clear JEE Advanced with two attempts and secure a seat in the leading Indian Institutes of Technology, IITs.

Currently, candidates are allowed two attempts to appear and clear the JEE Advanced exam in two consecutive years. The IIT Council is reviewing the proposal and a major divide has emerged between administrative pragmatism and candidate demands for structural equity, mental health relief, and fair opportunity. The Official Stance: Cost, Time and Low Qualification Outcomes IIT Kanpur director, Prof. Manindra Agarwal represented the official viewpoint and said that the current framework provides the students to start preparing for JEE Advanced immediately after Class 12 and students have a one year window to prepare for the exam. According to the administration, this time is enough to master the advanced concepts of the engineering curriculum.

He also said, “The data shows that in the past third attempts were allowed. The data shows that the number of students who qualified for the third attempt is miniscule. The downside of allowing a third attempt is that a large number of students will attempt it. Very few will actually succeed. So a huge body of students will end up wasting another year, plus a lot of money also, in coaching and other.” According to the officials, JEE Main historical trends suggest that performance drops by the third attempt and extending the number of attempts can raise the risk of young adults caught in long preparations and “wasting” family’s savings. Having said that, he also confirmed that the issue is being reviewed but no final decision has been made or the implementation timeline has been announced. Aspirants’ Counter Stance: Highlighting Policy Contradictions

JEE Advanced aspirants have mounted a detailed rebuttal against the officials’ claims and presented a data driven analysis regarding the long term academic benefits of introducing a third attempt for the JEE Advanced examination. The report has been created by bringing in direct feedback from the students who were affected and it evaluates the current examination framework. According to the petitioners, nearly 65% of the Indian population live in rural areas and about 55% of students are enrolled in government run schools. They do not have adequate access to the internet, mentoring or proper study environment.

A report released by JAB showed that approximately 75% of candidates who successfully qualify for IIT admissions belong to urban areas. MoSPI and NSSO survey states that only 18% candidates have access to a laptop or desktop. Which is why, according to the students, the assumption that a single post-school year is enough only holds true for students in tier 1 cities whose families can afford dedicated coaching from Classes 9, 10, or 11. These students from metro cities have the perfect education environment to build analytical and problem solving ability.

As per the official document of petitioners, “In the official JEE Main brochure, the authorities very kindly recognize that young students can face an unexpected 'bad day,' a sudden illness, or need first-hand experience to understand the exam—which is why they provide 3 full years and 2 sessions every year (first session in January and the other session in April). Yet, this gentle and practical understanding is completely missing at the JEE Advanced stage, where a candidate is given only two strict attempts with no room for human error or unavoidable emergencies.

It is ironic that the system shows so much patience and care when students prepare for NITs, but expects them to be absolute machines with zero margin for lifeʼs uncertainties when they dream of an IIT.” Possible Outcomes Before the JEE exam cycles begin, Joint Admission Board, JAB and IIT Council is reviewing the petition and these can be some of the outcomes: