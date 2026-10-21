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Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus and Other Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 13:27 IST

Check the complete topic-wise syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment 2026. Read the complete details on the exam pattern, PET marks, and other important details in the article below.

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus and Other Details
Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus and Other Details

The Nagaland Police Department has published the official notification for the recruitment of 1,137 vacancies for the constable posts. The online application process will start on October 31, 2026, and will close on November 30, 2026. The post is open to both male and female candidates. The selection process for the recruitment of the Nagaland Police Constable post will be based on the Physical Efficiency Test and Medical Exam, Written Exam, and Interview. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus for the written exam, Physical Efficiency Test standards, and other important details in the article below.

Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment process 2026:-

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Nagaland Police Department

Post Name

Constable (General Duty)

Total Number of Vacancies

1137 posts

Exam Duration

2 hours or 120 minutes

Official website

police.nagaland.gov.in

Also check, Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026

Nagaland Police Constable Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

The syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment will cover topics like general awareness, academic knowledge, and state specific topics and mental aptitude. Interested candidates should completely understand the syllabus before appearing for the exam. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment exam 2026:-

Subjects

Topic-Wise Syllabus

General Awareness and General Knowledge
  • National Current Affairs
  • International Current Affairs
  • General Knowledge about India
  • Important days and events
  • National and international organisations, etc.

Indian History
  • Important historical and cultural developments
  • Indian Freedom Movement
  • Important historical personalities
  • Major historical events
  • Ancient, medieval and modern Indian History

General Science
  • Scientific Developments and applications
  • Basic Physics concepts
  • Environment and everyday science
  • Elementary Chemistry
  • Human Body and Basic Body
  • Health, hygiene and nutrition, etc

Social Science
  • Environmental and geographical awareness
  • Basic Economic Concepts
  • Physical and human geography
  • Social development
  • Indian Geography
  • Indian Society

Indian Polity
  • Local Self-government
  • Fundamental Rights and Duties
  • Indian Constitution
  • President, Prime Minister and Governors
  • Central and State Governments
  • Parliament and State Legislature

Sports
  • Basic Sports Terminology
  • National and International Sports Events
  • Important Sportspersons
  • Major Sports Awards
  • Olympics and Other major competitions

Maths
  • Basic mensuration
  • Average
  • Number system
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Speed, time and distance
  • Profit and loss
  • Fractions and decimals
  • Simple Interest
  • Time and Work
  • Simplification

General Mental Aptitude
  • Basic Logical Reasoning
  • Number and Letter Series
  • Pattern recognition
  • Analogies
  • Classifications
  • Direction Sense
  • Coding and decoding
  • Blood Relations
  • Simple problem-solving questions 

Naga Culture, Heritage, and Nagaland GK
  • Current developments in Nagaland
  • History of Nagaland
  • Important personalities from Nagaland
  • Naga Tribes and their traditions
  • Important places and landmarks in Nagaland
  • Traditional festivals
  • Naga culture and heritage
  • State administration and institutions
  • Geography of Nagaland

Also check, BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2026

Nagaland Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026

The exam pattern for the Nagaland Police Constable written exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. As per the pattern, candidates will have to complete the paper in 2 hours or 120 minutes. The paper will have a total of 80 questions, and the maximum marks will be 40. Each correct answer will have 0.5 marks.

Paper 

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

MCQs

80

40

2 hours or 120 minutes.

Nagaland Police Constable PET Marking Scheme 2026

Unlike qualifying-only physical tests in some state recruitment exams, the Nagaland Police PET carries 45 total marks that directly contribute to the final stages of the interview shortlisting. Given below is the complete PET mark scheme for the recruitment of Nagaland Police Constable 2026:-

Running Test (20 Marks)

Male Candidates (3 km run)
  • Completed within 10 minutes 30 seconds = 20 marks
  • 10:31 to 11:30 minutes = 15 marks
  • 11:31 to 12:30 minutes = 10 marks

Female Candidates (2 km run)
  • Completed within 10 minutes = 20 marks
  • 10:01 to 11:00 minutes = 15 marks
  • 11:01 to 12:00 minutes = 10 marks

Pull-Ups Test (15 Marks)

Male Candidates
  • 15 Repetitions = 15 marks
  • 12 Repititions = 12 marks
  • 9 Repetitions = 9 marks
  • 6 Repitions = 6 marks

Female Candidates
  • 15 Repetitions = 15 marks
  • 12 Repetitions = 12 marks
  • 9 Repetitions = 9 marks
  • 6 Repetitions = 6 marks
  • 3 Repetitions = 3 marks

High Jump and Long Jump (5 marks each)

Male standard
  • High Jump:- 4 feet
  • Long Jump:- 12 Feet

Female standard
  • High Jump:- 3 Feet
  • Long Jump:- 10 feet

Attempt Scoring
  • Cleared on 1st Attempt = 5 marks
  • 2nd Attempt = 3 marks
  • 3rd Attempt = 1 marks

NCC Bonus Weightage Criteria for Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026

Candidates having National Cadet Corps (NCC) certifications receive direct bonus weightage points, which are as follows:-

  • NCC ‘C’ Certificate:- 5 Bonus Marks
  • NCC ‘B’ Certificate:- 3 Bonus Marks
  • NCC ‘A’ Certificate:- 2 Bonus Marks

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 13:27 IST
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