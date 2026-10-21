Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus and Other Details
Check the complete topic-wise syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment 2026. Read the complete details on the exam pattern, PET marks, and other important details in the article below.
The Nagaland Police Department has published the official notification for the recruitment of 1,137 vacancies for the constable posts. The online application process will start on October 31, 2026, and will close on November 30, 2026. The post is open to both male and female candidates. The selection process for the recruitment of the Nagaland Police Constable post will be based on the Physical Efficiency Test and Medical Exam, Written Exam, and Interview. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus for the written exam, Physical Efficiency Test standards, and other important details in the article below.
Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment process 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Nagaland Police Department
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Post Name
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Constable (General Duty)
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Total Number of Vacancies
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1137 posts
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Exam Duration
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2 hours or 120 minutes
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Official website
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police.nagaland.gov.in
Also check, Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026
Nagaland Police Constable Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
The syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment will cover topics like general awareness, academic knowledge, and state specific topics and mental aptitude. Interested candidates should completely understand the syllabus before appearing for the exam. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment exam 2026:-
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Subjects
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Topic-Wise Syllabus
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General Awareness and General Knowledge
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Indian History
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General Science
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Social Science
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Indian Polity
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Sports
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Maths
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General Mental Aptitude
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Naga Culture, Heritage, and Nagaland GK
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Also check, BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2026
Nagaland Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026
The exam pattern for the Nagaland Police Constable written exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. As per the pattern, candidates will have to complete the paper in 2 hours or 120 minutes. The paper will have a total of 80 questions, and the maximum marks will be 40. Each correct answer will have 0.5 marks.
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Paper
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Total Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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MCQs
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80
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40
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2 hours or 120 minutes.
Nagaland Police Constable PET Marking Scheme 2026
Unlike qualifying-only physical tests in some state recruitment exams, the Nagaland Police PET carries 45 total marks that directly contribute to the final stages of the interview shortlisting. Given below is the complete PET mark scheme for the recruitment of Nagaland Police Constable 2026:-
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Running Test (20 Marks)
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Male Candidates (3 km run)
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Female Candidates (2 km run)
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Pull-Ups Test (15 Marks)
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Male Candidates
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Female Candidates
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High Jump and Long Jump (5 marks each)
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Male standard
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Female standard
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Attempt Scoring
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NCC Bonus Weightage Criteria for Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026
Candidates having National Cadet Corps (NCC) certifications receive direct bonus weightage points, which are as follows:-
- NCC ‘C’ Certificate:- 5 Bonus Marks
- NCC ‘B’ Certificate:- 3 Bonus Marks
- NCC ‘A’ Certificate:- 2 Bonus Marks
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.