The Nagaland Police Department has published the official notification for the recruitment of 1,137 vacancies for the constable posts. The online application process will start on October 31, 2026, and will close on November 30, 2026. The post is open to both male and female candidates. The selection process for the recruitment of the Nagaland Police Constable post will be based on the Physical Efficiency Test and Medical Exam, Written Exam, and Interview. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus for the written exam, Physical Efficiency Test standards, and other important details in the article below.

Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Nagaland Police Constable recruitment process 2026:-