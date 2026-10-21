BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus & Exam Pattern

The Border Security Force (BSF) will be conducting the BSF Head Constable RO and RM exam on November 2, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam should review the complete syllabus and exam pattern for the BSF Head Constable RO and RM exam. Understanding the complete breakdown and marking scheme is important for aspirants looking to score high marks in this recruitment exam. The selection process for the BSF Head Constable RO and RM will include Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a written exam (CBT), Document Verification, and Medical Exam. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the BSF Head Constable RO and RM exam 2026.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

The syllabus of the BSF Head Constable Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic will cover important topics like Maths, Physics, Chemistry, English, and General English. The BSF Head Constable exam will include 100 questions for 200 marks. The candidates will have to complete the paper within 2 hours or 120 minutes. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the BSF Head Constable RO RM exam 2026:-