BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus & Exam Pattern
BSF will be conducting the exam for the Head Constable RO and RM on November 2, 2026. Those candidates who have submitted their applications for this recruitment process should check the complete topic-wise syllabus and the exam pattern before appearing for the exam.
Key Points
- The BSF Head Constable RO & RM exam will be conducted on November 2, 2026.
- The exam features 100 questions for 200 marks, with +2/-0.25 marking, in 120 mins.
- Selection includes PST, PET, written exam, document verification, and medical exam.
The Border Security Force (BSF) will be conducting the BSF Head Constable RO and RM exam on November 2, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam should review the complete syllabus and exam pattern for the BSF Head Constable RO and RM exam. Understanding the complete breakdown and marking scheme is important for aspirants looking to score high marks in this recruitment exam. The selection process for the BSF Head Constable RO and RM will include Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a written exam (CBT), Document Verification, and Medical Exam. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the BSF Head Constable RO and RM exam 2026.
BSF Head Constable RO RM Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
The syllabus of the BSF Head Constable Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic will cover important topics like Maths, Physics, Chemistry, English, and General English. The BSF Head Constable exam will include 100 questions for 200 marks. The candidates will have to complete the paper within 2 hours or 120 minutes. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the BSF Head Constable RO RM exam 2026:-
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Subjects
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Topic-Wise Syllabus
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Physics
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Mathematics
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General Knowledge
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Chemistry
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English
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BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2026 Highlights
Given below are some important key highlights of the BSF Head Constable RO RM syllabus 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Border Security Force
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Post Name
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Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic)
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Total number of questions
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100
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Total marks
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200 marks
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Exam
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2 hours or 120 minutes
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Marking Scheme
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BSF Head Constable RO and RM Exam Pattern 2026
The exam pattern for the BSF Head Constable Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic will have 100 questions of 200 marks. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The complete paper will have to be completed within 120 minutes. Questions will be asked from subjects like Physics, Maths, Chemistry, English, and General Knowledge. Given below is the complete exam pattern for the BSF Head Constable RO and RM exam 2026, which will be conducted on November 2, 2026:-
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Subject
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Questions
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Marks
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Physics
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40
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80
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Mathematics
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20
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40
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Chemistry
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20
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40
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English and GK
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20
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40
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Total
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100
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200
PST & PET Stage of BSF Head Constable RO and RM 2026
Once the candidates clear the written exam cutoff, they qualify for the next stage of the selection process for the BSF Head Constable Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic recruitment 2026:-
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Physical Efficiency Test (PET):- Male candidates must complete a 1.6 km run in 8 minutes, a 10- foot long jump, and a 3.5-foot high jump. Female candidates must run 800 meters in 5 minutes, alongside a 7-foot long jump and a 2.5-foot high jump.
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Dictation Test (HC RO only):-Candidates applying for Head Constable (Radio Operator) must qualify in a 50-mark English dictation test and a paragraph reading test to evaluate the candidates' pronunciation and reading fluency.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.