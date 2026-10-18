UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2026: Check State and Category-Wise Vacancies
UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2026: UCO Bank has released a detailed breakdown of 530 vacancies under the advertisement number HO/HR,/RECR/2026-27/COM-02. Check the state-wise and category-wise vacancies for UR, SC, ST, EWS, and OBC.
UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2026: UCO Bank has released the official notification for the apprentice recruitment under the advertisement number HO/HRM/RECR/2026-27/COM-02 for 530 Apprentice seats across India. Candidates who are interested in applying for this one-year apprenticeship must understand the state-wise and category-wise vacancies, as interested candidates can apply only for engagement in one State or Union Territory. The registration process started on October 14, 2206 and will close on October 29, 2026. This article provides a detailed vacancy breakdown of the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment 2026, which has been divided state-wise and category-wise.
UCO Bank Apprenticeship Vacancy 2026
Out of the total 530 vacancies, there are several seats reserved for various social categories as per the guidelines of the Central Government. These vacancies have been divided state-wise and category-wise. Given below is the detailed UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancies breakup for state- and category-wise:-
|
State / UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total Seats
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
8
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Assam
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
2
|
10
|
24
|
Bihar
|
6
|
0
|
10
|
2
|
16
|
34
|
Chandigarh
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
Chhattisgarh
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
9
|
Goa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
20
|
Haryana
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
8
|
15
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
8
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
8
|
25
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Jharkhand
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
11
|
Kerala
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
10
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
27
|
Maharashtra
|
4
|
3
|
11
|
2
|
12
|
32
|
Manipur
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Meghalaya
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Nagaland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
New Delhi
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
13
|
Odisha
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
2
|
12
|
41
|
Pondicherry
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Punjab
|
9
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
24
|
Rajasthan
|
9
|
6
|
9
|
2
|
11
|
37
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
21
|
Telangana
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
8
|
Tripura
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
11
|
0
|
15
|
3
|
16
|
45
|
Uttarakhand
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
8
|
West Bengal
|
26
|
3
|
32
|
4
|
21
|
86
|
TOTAL
|
106
|
49
|
147
|
23
|
205
|
530
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Important Application Rules for UCO Bank Apprentice Aspirants 2026
Given below are some of the important application rules for candidates who will be applying for the UCO Bank Apprentice 2026:-
- Candidates who are applying for this recruitment are permitted to apply for one State or UT only. Submitting multiple forms for different states will lead to automatic rejection.
- Candidates must be fluent in reading, writing, and speaking the official local language of the chosen state.
- Candidates must register on the NATS portal, i.e., nats.education.gov.in, and clear an online entrance test conducted by BFSI SSC on November 7, 2026.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.