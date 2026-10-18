UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2026: UCO Bank has released the official notification for the apprentice recruitment under the advertisement number HO/HRM/RECR/2026-27/COM-02 for 530 Apprentice seats across India. Candidates who are interested in applying for this one-year apprenticeship must understand the state-wise and category-wise vacancies, as interested candidates can apply only for engagement in one State or Union Territory. The registration process started on October 14, 2206 and will close on October 29, 2026. This article provides a detailed vacancy breakdown of the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment 2026, which has been divided state-wise and category-wise.

UCO Bank Apprenticeship Vacancy 2026

Out of the total 530 vacancies, there are several seats reserved for various social categories as per the guidelines of the Central Government. These vacancies have been divided state-wise and category-wise. Given below is the detailed UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancies breakup for state- and category-wise:-